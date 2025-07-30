The Truth About Diane Sawyer’s ‘Good Morning America’ Exit

Diane Sawyer exited Good Morning America in 2009 after anchoring for 2,881 shows. The famed journalist shifted in positions, taking over World News for ABC amid Charles Gibson’s retirement, CBS reported at the time.

Sawyer took over GMA at a time when the show was having trouble in the ratings department. She agreed to a temporary stint, which turned into a permanent position. Robin Roberts ended up co-anchoring the program Gibson when he went to World News.

During her last broadcast, Sawyer reflected on her time and tried not to become emotional, telling viewers watching, “I’m going to try to take the advice of that immortal philosopher, Dr. Seuss, who said, ‘Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.’ And this morning I am beaming at all of you. My heart is smiling. And the privilege of sharing my mornings with all of you has been more than I can say.”

Roberts called Sawyer the “queen of television,” saying, “Thank you for your leadership, your guidance and your love for us all.” GMA staffers at the time, including anchor George Stephanopoulos and news anchor Juju Chang, stopped by to pay their respects to Saywer.

“I am scared to death,” Stephanopoulos said. “I’m excited. I love GMA. I love the GMA audience.” Sawyer said at one point during the show, “It’s a wonderful thing to be here with people we know and love.”

Sawyer has been in the news as of lately following the release on a Hulu documentary on her fellow colleague, the late Barbara Walters. While Walters initially viewed Sawyer as a protegee, she became competitive and jealous of Sawyer believing Sawyer would take her spot. “Barbara did not know why Diane was hired to start a new news magazine within our home of ABC to compete with 20/20,” former 20/20 executive producer Victor Neufeld says in the film. “Barbara was unhappy.”

Her friend Cynthia McFadden says in the film, of how Walters referred to Sawyer, explaining that Walters was “painfully insecure” of her looks. “She thought Diane was the ideal woman, and she couldn’t compete with that. She could work harder. She could know more people. But she couldn’t compete with the blonde goddess,” she says.