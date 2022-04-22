'The Tonight Show' Getting Celebrity Co-Host With Jimmy Fallon Next Week

✖

The Tonight Show is bringing on another new co-host. "Stitches" singer Shawn Mendes is hosting the NBC late-night series alongside regular host, Jimmy Fallon, next Friday, April 29, reports Deadline. Mendes will deliver a monologue with Fallon and perform his new single "When You're Gone" as well as sit down to chat with his co-host about his upcoming tour and assist in interviewing Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

This will be Mendes' ninth time on The Tonight Show and the late-night series' latest in a string of celebrity co-hosts including rapper Cardi B, comedian Kevin Hart and Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl. Mendes made headlines earlier this week with an emotional note he penned to his fans in which he admitted he's been afraid to share his "truth" lately.

"Sometimes i ask myself what it is that i should be doing with my life and what i always hear in return is 'to tell the truth, to be the truth' i feel like that's a hard thing to do though," he began. "I'm afraid that if people know and see the truth they might think less of me. They might become bored of me. so in those moments of feeling low i either put on a show or hide."

The 23-year-old pop star revealed he "constantly feels like he's either flying or drowning," which makes him wonder if people the same age as him feel similarly. "The truth is i really do wanna show up in the world as my 100% true honest unique self and not care what anyone thinks, sometimes i do!!" he wrote. "Sometimes i really don't care what people think and i feel free. most of the time its (sic) a struggle tho."

Even with so much success in his professional life, Mendes said it's "hard" to not feel like he's "falling," adding he's "hyper focused on what i don't have, forgetting to see all that i do" as well as "overwhelmed and overstimulated." The Grammy-nominated artist assured fans he's doing "okay" but wanted to share his feelings if they possibly resonated with his fans.