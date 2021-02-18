Shawn Mendes Cuts His Hair and Says Goodbye to Long Locks

✖

Shawn Mendes has done away with his long locks. The singer had been rocking longer hair for several months now, but decided to change up his look with a shorter cut. The singer debuted his new look on Instagram, captioning the photo, "Goodbye long hair," according to Teen Vogue.

On his Instagram stories, Mendes was in a black cut-off shirt, standing in front of a pool with lots of trees surrounding the area, where he also gave credit to the person who trimmed him up. His hair has become a signature look over the years and when he chose to keep it long, he said it was originally due to COVID-19. "At first, it was the COVID cut and then all of a sudden, I was like, 'I don't mind this actually," he told Smallzy in October. However, that wasn't the only reason he kept the longer look.

"And then Camila [Cabello] started saying that I had to keep growing it and usually when your girlfriend says she likes your hair, you don't change it. Rule number one," he added. Fans also feel some type of way about his hair because when he expressed his thoughts in 2018 on The Late Late Show about dying it red, his fans were not thrilled to hear that.

Mendes and Cabello recently celebrated Valentine's Day together, but he raised plenty of eyebrows following his post to honor the romantic holiday. In the post that pays homage to his girlfriend, the singer shared a photo of himself kissing her foot, and social media immediately had thoughts. "I kiss your foot cuz I love you," he captioned the image, while she responded with, "Love u papo."

The two lovebirds first met in 2014 when Mendes and her former group, Fifth Harmony, both opened for artist Austin Mahone. Speaking with V Magazine in 2019, Cabello reflected on her first impression of the singer. "I remember I wanted to hang out with you, but you were always on the tour bus, just learning guitar." Mendes then chimed in and said, "You were the only person that talked to me. Like, you were the only one of everybody on that tour who would say words to me."

Even though they met that year, it took them several years of friendship before they reached a romantic point. In 2015, they released their song together, "I Know What You Did Last Summer." In 2019 they officially became an item and have been inseparable ever since.