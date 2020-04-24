'The Talk' Host Sharon Osbourne 'Confused' by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Letter to UK Tabloids

✖

The Talk host Sharon Osbourne says that she is "confused" by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sending a letter to UK tabloids. The letter, which was made public Sunday, blasts "an influential slice of the media" that they feel "has sought to insulate themselves from taking accountability for what they say or print. Even when they know it to be distorted, false, or invasive beyond reason." The purpose of the letter was to inform the media that the couple would no longer willingly cooperate with British tabloid media.

Addressing the letter, Osbourne said, "Firstly, I think the timing is really, you know, terrible to do something like this." She went on to say, "The thing is, cut yourself off, you can cut yourself off without sending a letter. You refuse all interviews. It’s an easy thing to do, but you can never stop the paparazzi from selling pictures to the papers." Osbourne added, "That’s the way the world works these days regarding the press. So, they can’t do that, but just when they were really nice, low-key doing their thing, doing their charitable work and then they go and send a letter like the one they sent. I’m like, I just don’t get why they needed to be so public about it."

Osbourne later offered some sympathy for the family, saying ,"I get their frustration. I get the way they’re heartbroken by the way they’ve been treated in the press. They way they feel they have, but it would have been better to say nothing and carry on." The letter comes after Markle and Harry stepped down for their Royal positions and moved to Los Angeles, California. In an announcement shared to the Sussex Royal Instagram page, the pair shared the news, writing, "As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile. Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference — as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line — together we can lift each other up to realise the fullness of that promise."

"What's most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic," the statement continued. "As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we're focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute." Markle and Harry's statement concluded: "While you may not see us here, the work continues. Thank you to this community - for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You've been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another. Harry and Meghan."