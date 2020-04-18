Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Deliver Meals to Those in Need Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were recently caught on video as they delivered meals to those in need, amid the current coronavirus pandemic. Recently, the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped away from Royal responsibilities, and moved away from England. They have since settled in Markle’s hometown of Los Angeles, California.

In a clip shared by TMZ, the couple can be seen baseball hats and face coverings, as they hand out meals to people who have been deeply impacted by the COVID-19 quarantine. Huffpost reports that the pair have been volunteering with Project Angel Food, which is a non-profit organization that delivers meals to individuals with AIDS and many other illnesses that limit their ability to get out. “Our clients are sick, hungry and most of them are alone and they’re most vulnerable to contracting the coronavirus,” Project Angel Food Executive Director Richard Ayoub said. “They’re the people who you want to stay at home.”

Notably, Dan Tyrell, one of the people who received a meal from Markle and Harry, told WeHoVille.com that they were very kind. “I thought that tall red-headed guy looked pretty familiar, and that girl was very pretty. Then I saw the large black SUVs with the security guards behind them,” Tyrell said. He then joked, “If they had given me the heads up, I would have worn my tiara!”

As of April 1, Markle and Harry no longer serve as senior-level members of the British royal family, which means that they will no longer be using the titles Duke and Duchess of Sussex. In an announcement shared to the Sussex Royal Instagram page, the pair shared the news, writing, “As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile. Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference — as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line — together we can lift each other up to realise the fullness of that promise.”

“What’s most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic,” the statement continued. “As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we’re focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute.” Markle and Harry’s statement concluded: “While you may not see us here, the work continues. Thank you to this community – for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another. Harry and Meghan.”