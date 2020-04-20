Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Shun British Tabloids Over 'Salacious Gossip'

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have severed ties with four major tabloids based in the U.K. Now that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have stepped down from their duties as part of the royal family, the couple took another step toward distancing themselves by sending a letter to the editor of The Daily Mail, The Sun, The Express and The Mirror.

As Buzzfeed reports, the letter was sent Sunday night and stating the couple "believe that a free press is a cornerstone to any democracy -- particularly in moments of crisis. At its best, this free press shines light on dark places, telling stories that would otherwise go untold, standing up for what’s right, challenging power, and holding those who abuse the system to account." After an opening up with a reverent declaration, it quickly shifts gears. Particularly when it condemns "an influential slice of the media" that "has sought to insulate themselves from taking accountability for what they say or print -- even when they know it to be distorted, false, or invasive beyond reason."

The letter goes on to explain that they've "watched people they know -- as well as complete strangers -- have their lives completely pulled apart for no good reason, other than the fact that salacious gossip boosts advertising revenue." At that point, the couple indicates that they will "not be engaging" with those four outlets. They went on to clarify that this was not a "blanket policy for all media," but they would no longer "offer themselves up as currency for an economy of clickbait and distortion."

On Monday, Markle also gave an interview with Good Morning America, although it was actually taped before the couple made their decision public. Much of the interview was spent discussing the Disney+ feature Elephants, which she narrates.

"I've been very lucky to be able to have hands-on experience with elephants in their natural habitat," Markle explained. When you spend time connecting with them and the other wildlife, you really understand we have a role to play in their preservation and safety."

Since the couple has decided to settle in Los Angeles, California, at least for now, they were spotted delivering meals to residents who've had their lives turned upside-down by coronavirus. It's part of their work with the non-profit Project Angel Food, which delivers meals to patients with illnesses that hinders their ability to go out in public.