Fans Flood ‘The Ranch’ Star Danny Masterson With Sympathy in Wake of Cousin’s Death

Fans are flooding former The Ranch star Danny Masterson with messages of sympathy in the wake of his cousin’s death.

Masterson took to Instagram on Thursday to announce that his cousin Jason Spindler had been killed in a terrorist attack in Africa.

“Scumbags known as Al-Shabaab attacked a hotel in Kenya as we all now know. They killed two dozen people including my/our cousin [Jason Spindler],” the actor shared

“I know these cowards, who weren’t already killed, will die slow painful deaths and we will dance on their graves. You disgrace Islam and you disgrace the beautiful people of the Muslim world,” Masterson added. “You justify your actions as holy but no Higher Being admits your existence. You are f—ing pieces of s—. Godspeed my Texas cuz. Your family will never be the same.”

Since posting the news, Masterson has been overwhelmed by fans who have turned out to express their sorrow and support for him and his family during this difficult time.

“Such a devastating loss. Makes me sad in my heart. I’m so sorry for your loss. I’ve heard so many good things about him. Hugs,” one fan commented.

“So sorry to hear you lost your cousin in such a useless and heartless act. Deepest condolences to your family,” another person wrote.

“Your cousin sounds like a treasure. A real humanitarian. I may not be religious, but I believe in karma. I hope your family finds some peace. You are in my thoughts,” someone else offered.

“I’m so sorry for your loss. He sounds like a remarkable man and someone we all would have loved to know. God speed Jason,” one other Instagram user said.

Many other friends and family of Spindler have been sharing memorial messages over his loss, with one person writing, “Hearing of your death took my breath away. Jason your passion for helping others around the world is something you will always be remembered for. I will always remember your smile and kindness. Rest in peace my friend.”

Spindler was the CEO and managing director of I-DEV International. He worked at the World Trade Center in the early 2000s and was late to work the day of the terror attacks in New York City, which ultimately saved his life at that time. He would have been 41 next week.

In addition to Spindler, at least 20 other people were killed in the attack on a Kenyan hotel compound that took place Tuesday, according to CNN.