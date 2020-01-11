‘The Ranch’ Alum Danny Masterson Reveals Rare Photo With Father

Danny Masterson posted a throwback photo with his father on Instagram this week, showing where his MLB allegiance lies. The actor wore a New York Yankees hat proudly in the photo, which is nearly 20 years old now. Fans of his work on The Ranch and That ’70s Show flooded the comments.

Masterson is known for playing sarcastic characters in comedies, but he rarely gets personal on social media. This week, he bent that rule when he posted an old picture of himself and his father at a World Series game in 2001.

The photo showed a younger Masterson, complete with his prodigious mutton chop sideburns and a heavy earring. He wore a Yankees hat, as did his father. The picture had a sepia-like filter, and it rested on a hardwood surface as Masterson immortalized it on social media.

Fans left many appreciative comments on the post, including various configurations of emojis to let Masterson know they liked this blast from the past. Others, of course, posed some non-sequitur questions about Masterson’s work status, particularly on the shows they love.

“Are u returning to The Ranch?” one fan asked.

“Iron River needs you!” added another, adding the hashtags: “no Rooster, no Ranch” and “bring back Rooster.”

World Series 2001 with the father #sneakypete

“I better see you on The Ranch,” a third fan wrote.

Masterson was fired from the Netflix original series The Ranch back in 2017, after four allegations of sexual assault were made against him. He has been gone for some time now, and was even replaced by a new character played by Dax Shepard. However, fans have given themselves reason to hope he will be back now that the series is nearing its end.

The allegations against Masterson are still being hashed out, with the latest lawsuit filed in August. It contained accusations of stalking and harassment for both Masterson and the Church of Scientology. The women claimed that they had seen strange men hanging around their homes, photographing their property, their families and themselves, and even tampering with their property.

One of the plaintiffs claims that her dog was killed by unexplained injuries to its throat, while another said that her 13-year-old daughter’s window was broken. These charges were covered in Leah Remini’s show Aftermath, which documents allegations against the Church of Scientology. Masterson responded to these latest charges in a statement published by PEOPLE.

“This is beyond ridiculous,” he said at the time. “I’m not going to fight my ex-girlfriend in the media like she’s been baiting me to do for more than two years. I will beat her in court — and look forward to it because the public will finally be able learn the truth and see how I’ve been railroaded by this woman. And once her lawsuit is thrown out, I intend to sue her and the others who jumped on the bandwagon for the damage they caused me and my family.”

The Church of Scientology also denied these allegations, calling them “baseless,” “ludicrous and a sham.” The four women are seeking unspecified damages, which they hope to win in a trial by jury.

With this hanging over Masterson, it seems unlikely that he will be miraculously rehired for the ending of The Ranch. Still, fans are holding out hope, and many will undoubtedly have their fingers crossed when the last batch of episodes is released on Jan. 24, 2020 on Netflix.