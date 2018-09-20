‘The Ranch’ Star Ashton Kutcher Hits Teenager With His Car

A 19-year-old nanny’s day was interrupted when he got hit while riding his scooter by Ashton Kutcher in a Tesla.

Leo Marenghi, who was picking up the kids he nannies from school, was scooting along outside Sunset Bronson Studios in Hollywood when Kutcher pulled up from around the corner and sent him flying through the air.

“You can’t really see around the corner, so he just pulled out and didn’t see me,” Marenghi told Entertainment Tonight. “He hit me, and then once I fell to the ground [and] got up, I saw it was him.”

Kutcher had gotten out of his car to see if Marenghi was OK.

“He was like, ‘Are you OK?” I’m so sorry!’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m fine, but are you Ashton Kutcher? Can I take a picture with you?’” he recalled. “It felt like I just tripped and fell, and there was a security lady there, so I had her take the picture. Then that was it, and I just said, ‘OK, have a good day!’”

The nanny, who was carrying two extra scooters for the kids he was picking up from school, said his injuries were not serious enough to exchange information with Kutcher and that the actor, who stars on Netflix’s The Ranch, “was really nice about it.”

“I think he was shocked [that photos were] all I wanted, and I was just on my way after’… After that, he’s like, ‘OK, you’re sure you’re alright?’ And I was like, ‘Yes,’” Marenghi said. “Just my knee is all scraped up and sore, and my back and shoulders are a little sore, but other than that, I got lucky. I wasn’t really hurt that bad.”

Marenghi even posted the photos he took to his Facebook page, where he wrote, “Got hit by a car today… But it’s ok because it was by Ashton Kutcher.”

He told ET that he has no plans to sue or “come after” Kutcher in any way and that he’s still a big fan. “Him on Two and a Half Men, I watched that whole season. It was really cool just meeting him. Even when I was a little kid, Cheaper By the Dozen, I just like, grew up being a fan.”