‘The Office’ Actor Hugh Dane Dies at 75

Hugh Dane, who played Hank the security guard on the hit comedy series The Office, has passed away at the age of 75, according to Variety.

The Los Angeles Inner City Cultural Center confirmed Dane passed away May 16. A memorial in his honor will be held by the organization on Saturday

Upon learning the news, Dane’s former co-star Rainn Wilson took to Twitter to honor him.

“RIP Hugh Dane, aka Hank the security guard,” Wilson wrote. “He was one of the greats. So kind, funny, talented. We will all miss him.”

RIP Hugh Dane, aka Hank the security guard. He was one of the greats. So kind, funny, talented. We will all miss him. Donations can be made in his name to: https://t.co/z1SAqamWMM pic.twitter.com/ysevEZKOjy — RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) June 4, 2018

Steve Carell, who played the starring role of Michael Scott, retweeted Wilson’s statement saying “What a terrific guy.”

Dane earned his first acting role in the 1989 video game It Came From The Desert which earned him small roles in the television show Hunter and the crime-thriller Ricochet. He went on to have numerous television roles on series including The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Hanging with Mr. Cooper, Friends, Sister, Sister, Monk, Boy Meets World and Girl Meets World.

Dane continued acting all the way up through 2017,starring in The Carmichael Show as Uncle Pete, Curb Your Enthusiasm as a bus passenger and a police officer in the ABC series The Mayor.

He made a total of 22 appearance as Hank the Security Guard across eight years on The Office, starting with the 2005 episode” Halloween” and ending in 2013 with the episode titled “A.A.R.M.”

Many fans of the show have since paid their respects to the actor on social media.

“RIP to Hugh Dane, aka the best damn security guard ever, aka Hank. May whatever is next be full of joy,” a fan wrote.

“RIP Hank the Security Guard,” wrote another. “Your services to Duner Mifflin will never be forgotten.”

“Hugh Dane died. I loved him on The Office and Fresh Prince. One of the funniest guys in comedy,” a long-time fan tweeted.

“Hugh Dane is a great name (whether chosen or given),” a fan wrote commenting on Wilson’s tweet. “I loved his subtlety, and I’ll never forget the scene when Dwight and Clark loaded a comatose Stanley into a car, and as they finished, Dwight waved to a bored, onlooking Hank. Brilliant moment of comedy.