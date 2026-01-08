‘The Middle’ Actor Died From Bladder Cancer: Latest on the Passing of Pat Finn

The Middle and Friends actor Pat Finn’s cause of death has been released after he died on Dec. 22 at the age of 60.

The veteran comedic actor’s official death certificate lists his cause of death as malignant neoplasm of the bladder, also known as bladder cancer, as per TMZ. The document also revealed that Finn had been living with bladder cancer for “years” before he died at home in Los Angeles, and that there was no autopsy performed.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 29: Pat Finn attends “Diamond in the Rough” premiere at NeueHouse Los Angeles on June 29, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Creator+)

Finn, who is best known for playing Bill Norwood on The Middle from 2011 to 2018, also appeared as Joe Mayo on Seinfeld and Monica’s boyfriend, Dr. Roger, on Friends. His other credits include The George Wendt Show and Murphy Brown.

Finn is survived by his wife of 35 years, Donna, and their three children — Cassidy, Caitlin and Ryan — who shared a statement with PEOPLE confirming his death last month.

“After a beautiful life filled with laughter, love, family, and friends, we share the heartbreaking news of the death of Pat Finn,” the late actor’s family said. “Pat bravely battled cancer over the past few years. We know heaven is going to have quite the party with Pat Finn‘s arrival. In Pat’s final days, he often showed the biggest signs when the Bears scored a touchdown. No pressure Bears – just saying – do it for Pat.”

Their statement continued, “His life and legacy will be carried on through his beautiful family, including his wife Donna and three children, Cassidy, Caitlin and Ryan and the thousands of friends and family that he impacted.”

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – OCTOBER 28: Actor Pat Finn attends ABC’s “The Middle” 200th episodes celebration at the Fig & Olive on October 28, 2017 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

Finn’s daughter, Cassidy, also paid tribute to her father on Instagram. “Dad… you were and are a role model and an inspiration to everyone you met,” she wrote in a Dec. 24 post. “I tried to think of a word to describe you, but no word could ever do it justice. You are Pat Finn.”

“The least shocking thing was hearing the nurses say they have never seen so many people show up at a hospital for someone. That was my dad,” she continued. “My life is forever changed because of him. He taught me to be funny, positive, humble, to listen, to always try my best, to love, and to surround myself with the best people. But most importantly—you taught me kindness.”

“I’ve never met a single person who had a bad thing to say about my dad,” she concluded. “I feel like the luckiest person in the world that I got to call you my dad. Can’t wait to drink an Old Style with you again one day. I love you 10, Dad. Ok. :).”