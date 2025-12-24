‘The Middle’ Actor Pat Finn Dead at 60

Veteran comedian and actor Pat Finn, who appeared in sitcoms like The Middle, Murphy Brown, Friends and Seinfeld, has died. He was 60.

TMZ reports that Finn died surrounded by his family at his home in Los Angeles on Tuesday morning following a battle with cancer.

FOX5 reports that Finn battled bladder cancer in 2022 and went into remission, but that the cancer returned and metastasized.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – OCTOBER 28: Actor Pat Finn attends ABC’s “The Middle” 200th episodes celebration at the Fig & Olive on October 28, 2017 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

Finn had recurring roles on Murphy Brown, 3rd Rock from the Sun, and Ed. He is perhaps best known for playing the character Bill Norwood on The Middle from 2010 to 2018. He also is popular for his role as Dr. Roger on Friends and Joe Mayo on Seinfeld.

After growing up in Illinois, he came up in Hollywood around the same time as his friend and famous comedian Chris Farley. The two attended Marquette University in 1987 and were roommates in Chicago, where they both joined the Second City comedy troupe.

FOX5 reports that Finn was an adjunct professor and taught Improv for Strategic Communication at University of Colorado, where his daughters graduated, and Marquette, where his son graduated.

Finn landed his Seinfeld guest role in the early ’90s, which launched him to roles as Dan Coleman on The George Wendt Show and Phil Jr. on Murphy Brown.

Comedian Jeff Dye shared a tribute to Finn on social media. “One of the best dudes I knew with a PERFECT sense of humor,” Dye wrote on X (formerly Twitter) alongside a photo of the two of them. “I love you Pat Finn and I’ll see [you] again in the after, we can sing together and shake our heads about all the meannes in the used to be.”

I don’t like to be the guy who post pics with celebrities that pass. But this guy wasn’t just a celebrity to me. He was a friend. One of the best dudes I knew with a PERFECT sense of humor. I love you Pat Finn and I’ll see again in the after , we can sing together and shake our… pic.twitter.com/pQhobHKbCZ — Jeff Dye (@JeffDye) December 24, 2025

Curb Your Enthusiasm and The Goldbergs star Jeff Garlin also paid tribute to Finn, calling him “the richest person that I ever knew.”

“My dear friend Pat Finn past away last night. Funny, yes. Too funny. Joyous, yes. He always lifted me. He was beloved by all of his many friends,” Garlin wrote on Instagram.

He captioned the tribute alongside a photo of a street mural of Tom Brady. “Pat and I shared a love of absurdism. There is Tom Brady card shop across from Wrigley field. He would love that I used this photo,” Garlin wrote. “I feel him laughing. It was an honor to be his friend. To Pat Finn, The richest person that I ever knew.”

Finn is survived by his wife Donna, whom he married in 1990, and their three children, Cassidy, Caitlin and Ryan.