Patricia Heaton Pays Tribute to Late ‘The Middle’ Co-Star Pat Finn

Patricia Heaton is remembering her late co-star Pat Finn, who played neighbor Bill Norwood to her The Middle matriarch Frankie Heck.

Heaton shared several photos of Finn and her fellow The Middle co-stars Neil Flynn, Jenn Ray and Julie Brown in an Instagram post.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“One of the finest and funniest human beings I know has left to be with Jesus,” she wrote. “Pat Finn, whom most of you know as Bill Norwood on The Middle had been battling cancer the last few years. At the too-young age of 60, he leaves behind his sweetheart Donna and three children. He was adored by all who knew him, and he leaves behind a legacy of love, friendship, and wonderful comedy. He graced our movie Unexpected with a scene-stealing turn as a crazy psychiatrist. Our hearts are broken, but as faithful Catholics, we know we will see each other again through God‘s mercy. Rest in peace dear brother. #patfinn #restinpeace #love.”

Finn died on Monday at his Los Angeles home following a battle with cancer at age 60.

He played nice-guy neighbor Bill Norwood on The Middle, neighbor to the show’s main characters the Hecks. He also recurred on The George Wendt Show, Murphy Brown and even played the memorable Joe Mayo in Seinfeld.

Finn’s other credits include That ’70s Show, The King of Queens, Friends, 3rd Rock From The Sun, Ed, Yes, Dear, Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Bernie Mac Show, Wizards of Waverly Place, 2 Broke Girls and The Goldbergs. His film work included the 2000 comedy Dude, Where’s My Car, I Love You, Beth Cooper, and It’s Complicated.

Finn’s family remembered the comedic actor as someone who “never met a stranger — only friends he didn’t know yet.”

In a statement to Deadline, his family said, “He knew all the state Capitals and every College Football Mascot. The family is certain that Pat’s dear friends and fellow Chicago legends, Chris Farley, George Wendt and Mike Hagerty (aka Hags) are saving him a seat on the couch to watch their beloved Bears. The family asks for the respect of your privacy at this time. They also ask you to be kind, to try and make one person’s life a little easier every day and to Bear Down. It’s what Pat would want, too.”