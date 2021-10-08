‘Nash Bridges’ Starring Don Johnson, Cheech Marin Return With New Full-Length Movie

Nash Bridges is finally coming back, thanks to USA Network. Don Johnson and Cheech Marin will reprise their roles from the original police drama for a two-hour movie debuting on Saturday, Nov. 27 at 9 p.m. ET, giving fans plenty to watch while they recover from Thanksgiving meals. Johnson has been talking about bringing back the hit series for years now, and that dream has finally come true.

Johnson will be back as the title character, a San Francisco Police Department detective with a photographic memory. Marin plays his partner, Joe Dominguez, who was brought out of retirement to work with Nash. Jeff Perry is also back as Inspector Harvey Leek. The cast for the new movie also includes Joe Dinicol, Diarra Kilpatrick, Angela Ko, Paul James, Alexia Garcia, and Bonnie Sommerville. Bill Chais (Designated Survivor, Bull) wrote the movie, which will be directed by Greg Beeman. Carlton Cuse, who created the original series, is among the executive producers. Producers hope the movie is successful enough to inspire a full series revival, reports TVLine.

News of the two-hour movie first surfaced back in July 2019. During a stop on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in April, Johnson assured fans the project was still in the works. “We’re in heavy prep for a reboot of Nash Bridges,” Johnson said at the time. “So we find Nash some years later and Cheech is going to come back and join me and Jeff Perry. We’ve got a pretty exciting show that we’re prepping in San Francisco right now.”

During a 2019 stop on The Talk, Johnson joked that Marin’s detective could have a side hustle. “Oh yeah. The Cheech will be back. I think in this adaptation of Nash Bridges, he’s going to actually be selling weed. And the cops in San Francisco are actually going to be smoking it,” Johnson joked. He also noted that Nash will have to adapt to the changes in San Francisco. Nash will be “confronting a changing city, a new boss and a world in which police work focuses on modern data-crunching and predictive policing. Although the world around him has changed, Nash hasn’t,” Johnson said.

Nash Bridges aired on CBS from 1996 to 2001, with 122 episodes produced. The police drama is set in San Francisco, where Nash is a member of the SFPD’s elite Special Investigations Unit. Sadly, Nash Bridges is not available to stream at the moment, although it is available on DVD and Blu-Ray. The show is distributed by CBS Television Distribution.

Johnson is an Emmy nominee for his role on Miami Vice. He now stars in Kenan Thompson’s NBC sitcom Kenan and had a memorable role as Judd Crawford in HBO’s Watchmen miniseries. Johnson also starred in Knives Out in 2019.