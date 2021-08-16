Don Cheadle Speaks out on Viral Moment With Kevin Hart

✖

Don Cheadle is making it clear that there is no bad blood between him and Kevin Hart following their awkward interview moment that went viral. While discussing the "blessing and the curse of" having a demanding job during a sit down with Hart on his new Peacock series, Hart to Heart, earlier in August, Hart appeared taken aback after learning Cheadle's age. The clip led to plenty of comments on social media, including some backlash, though Cheadle was quick to clear the air and assure fans that all is well.

On Aug. 13, just a day after the Hart to Heart clip went viral, Cheadle responded to a fan who blasted Hart as "an a–." Cheadle, however, urged his fans to "please watch the entire episode" before rushing to any judgement. Cheadle said doing so would help people to understand "that this is just how we play." Proving his point, he pointed to another moment in the sit down where Hart asked him, "'drugs; do you do them?' in the parking lot i said he looked like a black-o-lantern in that suit. it's just us." In a separate tweet, Cheadle responded to a fan asking what went through his mind at Hart's reaction. Cheadle said it immediately made him think that he and Hart "need to do a movie together asap! i think this is my favorite interview ever."

EVERYBODY, please watch the entire episode. on top of understanding that this is just how we play it's a really good one, i think. the first question he asks me is, "drugs; do you do them?" in the parking lot i said he looked like a black-o-lantern in that suit. it's just us 😂😂 https://t.co/Ak5z0sBnbp — Don" 't ask me google questions" Cheadle (@DonCheadle) August 13, 2021

In the initial clip that sent the internet ablaze, Cheadle had been discussing generational wealth when he noted his age of 56 for context, prompting Hart to state, "D–!" Following Hart's response, Cheadle looked visibly shocked and remained silent before Hart eventually broke that awkward silence. The comedian said, "I'm sorry. I'm sorry because it was a thought. It was a thought and I blurted it out. I didn't mean it that way. Just understand I didn't mean it the way it came out." Cheadle said, "it's fine. We'll take a poll on how you meant it with people here later after the show's over," though Hart continued to apologize, claiming it "came from a place of love." However, Cheadle didn't seem convinced, especially when Hart continued to repeat "d–" again.

"If we could play it back right now, these are two different 'd–,'" Cheadle said. Cheadle later noted, "each time you've said it now, it's gotten quieter and quieter. I could barely hear you that last time when you said it." Hart then responded, "Well, that means you care barely hear the truth, so who has the problem here? Hmmm? Maybe 56 is catching up?"

Since the clip went viral, it has been viewed 2.3 million times. Hart has also since addressed the heavy response to the moment, writing in an Aug. 14 tweet, "it was a joke champ….we are both improving with one another and going with the flow….this is what we do!"