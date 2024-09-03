Salma Hayek Celebrates 58th Birthday With Bikini Photo Dump: 'None of These Are Throwbacks'

Happy birthday, Salma Hayek! The House of Gucci star turned 58 on Monday, Sept. 2, and she celebrated her big day by once again proving that age is just a number when she shared a "birthday bikini dump" to Instagram.

"Birthday bikini dump, happy 58th birthday to me! P.s none of these are throwbacks," Hayek captioned a carousel of bikini photos (view it here). In the photos, the actress was pictured aboard a yacht donning various bikinis amid dreamy backgrounds. The 18-image gallery began with a photo of the star wearing a plunging striped one-piece swimsuit as she stood with the sunset and the sea. It ended with an image of Hayek sitting aboard the yacht in a red and white patterned bikini, which she paired with a matching coverup. In other images, the star was pictured taking in the sun's rays as she lounged on the vessel.

The comment section with birthday messages for the Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard star, with one of Hayek's 28.8 million Instagram followers writing, "Happy Birthday, gorgeous!" Vanessa Hudgens commented, "58 couldn't look better. Happy birthday mama," while Sharon Stone wrote, "Happy birthday you." Another follower said, "Happy birthday u look stunning 58 and thriving."

Hayek's birthday celebrations came amid an exciting summer for the star, who over the weekend shared a video of herself dancing on a boat deck to her "summer song for 2024," "Beso (Fruta Fresca)" by Carlos Vives and Wakyin. During her Ibiza vacation, Hayek also ran into Olympus Has Fallen star Gerard Butler, the pair taking some snaps together, with the actress sharing, "nothing better than unexpected run-ins with friends on vacation." Prior to that, in an Aug. 25 post, Hayek photos of herself in a yellow bikini as she embraced her silver strands on a boat, writing, "Yellow bikini + White hair = perfect combination #ibiza."

Hayek has gained a large Instagram following in recent years with her stunning bikini photos and decision to embrace her age. Speaking during a 2021 episode of Red Table Talk, the Frida star said, "you can kick ass at any age. You can hold your own at any age, you can dream at any age, you can be romantic at any age. We have the right to be loved for who we are at the place that we are."

While she is enjoying some relaxing downtime throughout the summer, Hayek still has a packed acting schedule. She can next be seen in the Angelina Jolie-directed war drama film Without Blood. The movie, based on Alessandro Baricco's book of the same name, also stars Demián Bichir and Juan Minujín. It is set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival this month.