'The Cosby Show's Keshia Knight Pulliam Engaged to Actor Brad James

The Cosby Show alum Keshia Knight Pulliam is engaged. According to PEOPLE, Pulliam is engaged to actor Brad James. He reportedly popped the question in early December in Atlanta with a custom diamond eternity band made by Fevzi, of Aydin Jewelers.

The newly-engaged couple was able to celebrate their engagement with their immediate family even amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Pulliam's three-year-old daughter Ella, from a previous relationship, was also able to be a part of the couple's celebration. The pair and their families spent a "magical, intimate, COVID compliant evening filled with love." The celebration was planned by event planner Scoobie West. Pulliam's rep told PEOPLE, "Keshia and Brad are excited to find their happily ever after."

Pulliam and James began dating in 2019 after meeting on the set of Pride and Prejudice: Atlanta. According to the Beauty Shop actor, she and James were immediately drawn to each other. She said about their first meeting, “Honestly we just hit it off. We had a lot of downtime; there was a lot going on filming that project. So there were times where we would all be sitting in the cast seats or the van just talking.” The pair then exchanged numbers and, of course, they are now in a dedicated relationship.

Both Pulliam and James have been married before. As the Cosby Show alum explained, the fact that they have been married before makes it clear that they were meant for each other. Pulliam explained, “I think it’s better when you’ve been married before because you’re very clear in what you don’t desire. It makes it so much clearer when you see what it is you do want.” James may be best known for portraying the role of Todd in Tyler Perry's sitcom For Better or For Worse. He has also appeared in Netflix's Outer Banks and on the UMC series A House Divided.

As for Pulliam, in addition to getting her start as a young child on The Cosby Show, she has appeared in productions such as Madea Goes to Jail and House of Payne. Just as she mentioned to PEOPLE, she was previously married, as she wed former NFL star Ed Hartwell in January 2016 just weeks after getting engaged. However, the two split months after their wedding. Their divorce was finalized in April 2018.