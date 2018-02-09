‘Celebrity Big Brother’: Omarosa Compares Keshia Knight Pulliam and Bill Cosby to Her and Donald Trump

It didn’t take long before Omarosa Manigault’s relationship with President Donald Trump created drama in the Celebrity Big Brother house.

But when she tried to explain her tenure at Trump’s White House to The Cosby Show’s Keshia Knight Pulliam, the former child star wasn’t having it.

“[I was] getting my head bashed in, and no one was coming out to say, ‘We support her,’” Manigault explained of her time in the White House.

“But do you feel like you were able to understand?” Knight Pulliam responded. “People form the outside looking in just saw the hate that that campaign incited and that you supported that.”

“When you’re in the middle of the hurricane, it’s hard to see the destruction on the outer bands,” Manigault responded, before comparing her situation to Knight Pulliam’s when she stood by her TV dad Bill Cosby after he was accused of drugging and raping numerous women.

“You stood strong by somebody who you have known and have been loyal to … who has supported you, and people judged you for that,” Manigault said. “But only you know the inner workings of your relationship with Mr. Cosby.”

She continued, “That’s the same thing with me and Mr. trump. It’s not something that can be minimized.”

But Knight Pulliam didn’t appreciate the comparison. “It’s comparing apples to oranges,” she said.

“But you don’t see the similarity?” Manigault pushed.

“It’s a different situation,” her fellow contestant said. “Because this man is running our country, and being the voice for a whole country of people.”

But Manigault argued that Cosby had “just as significant” am impact on the black community in the U.S. as Trump has. When shot down again, she remained silent in person. But to the Celebrity Big Brother cameras, she had something else to say.

“Girl, you see it and the world sees how very similar those two relationship are,” Manigault said. “So I’m certainly not gonna sit while you pass judgement on me.”

Fans had mixed feelings on the comparison.

@OMAROSA don’t even compare those two ppl. You worked for a racist person and you’re still standing by those decisions. Which makes you no better than him. #BBCeleb #CelebrityBigBrother #teamkeshiaknightpulliam @peachespulliam — John Amos (@MJohnAmos) February 9, 2018

Never thought I’d say these words but I agree with @OMAROSA calling out little Rudy Huxtable about supporting #BillCosby #CelebrityBigBrother — Joanne Lalli (@JLalliWriter) February 9, 2018

Not apples and oranges Keisha. It’s the same damn difference. Can’t stand that heat shouldn’t have entered that kitchen #CBBUS #CelebrityBigBrother — Jackie Watkins (@JwatksJackie) February 9, 2018

