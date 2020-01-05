Linda Perry Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Following Split From Sara Gilbert

Linda Perry made her first public appearance since her split from Sara Gilbert on Saturday night. The 4 Non Blondes singer attended the Hollywood Palladium for the Art of Elysium’s 13th Annuel Heaven Gala, and she seemed perfectly at ease as a newly single woman. Perry was dressed to the nines for the occasion.

Perry wore a black T-shirt, rumpled black overalls and black boots to the gala event on Saturday. She topped it off with a tall gray top hat, which was tilted at an angle over a knit cap beneath. She was also decked out in gold jewelry and colorful makeup.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Perry appeared as comfortable as ever at the event. While she was there without her partner of many years, she walked the red carpet with friends Suzi Gardner, Demetra Plakas, Donita Sparks and Jennifer Finch of the band L7. She was later spotted chatting with artist Beau Dunn, according to a report by The Daily Mail.

The appearance comes just over a week after Gilbert filed for a legal separation from Perry last Friday. The Conners star sought no spousal support for either side in the split. However, Gilbert listed the date of separation as Aug. 13, which could indicate that both women have had some time to come to terms with it.

Curiously, that date in August is just a few days after Gilbert’s departure from The Talk, the show she hosted and continues to executive produce at CBS. At the time, Gilbert said that she was leaving the panel to spend more time with her family amid other growing work opportunities.

“I’m nervous. This is hard to do and something that I have been struggling with for a while and going back and forth. But I’ve decided that it’s time for me to leave the show at the end of the season,” she said at the time.

“I obviously love it here and like I said, this was extremely difficult. Last season, I did The Conners, as you know, and was also producing, and here, and I loved it and felt totally empowered, but also if I’m being honest about it, I think my life was slightly out of balance and I wasn’t able to spend as much time with my three kids as I’d like, and time for myself,” she went on.

Gilbert has two young kids from a previous relationship, and she shares a 4-year-old with Perry as well. So far, the particulars of their custody agreement have not been made public.