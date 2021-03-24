✖

The Conners star Sara Gilbert admitted that her first "girl kiss" was with Drew Barrymore. The actress was on Barrymore's talkshow, The Drew Barrymore Show, when she confessed that she and Barrymore kissed while filming the movie Poison Ivy. However, Barrymore went into further detail when she noted that they not only had to kiss on screen, but they actually practiced in their trailers too.

During the "Drew or False" segment of the show, Barrymore presented her audience and viewers with two lies and a truth, one being that the two had kissed. When Gilbert confirmed that was the truthful fact, she began to explain. "The true one is C, my first girl kiss was with Drew," she explained. "And now I'm not one to kiss and tell, but I have to say ... look, now I'm like going to blush! Drew was the coolest person I ever met and yeah, that's what happened."

Barrymore then went on to explain what they felt they needed to do to adequately prepare for their roles. "We were supposed to kiss in the movie and then we started practicing in the trailer, which was kind of fun," Barrymore said. Gilbert followed that up with calling it "research." "We were like, 'Oh, I guess we should practice, because we wanted it to look good on screen. We had so much fun," Barrymore added. "I remember, I feel like it was in the parking lot in Los Feliz, right? I feel like we had that little basecamp. I drove that Jeep and I used to go get like ice cream on lunch breaks and I was constantly getting into accidents. I think I got my license taken away on that movie," she joked.

Gilbert then called Barrymore out for being quite the "wild child" but noted that it was in the best kind of way, saying, "Yeah, you were a wild child, but in the best possible way. I was impressed. I still am." Barrymore then said she was impressed by the longtime actress herself as well.

The 1992 film tells the story about a seductive teen named Ivy (Barrymore) and another girl named Sylvie Cooper (Gilbert) who is more of an introverted high school kid. However, Ivy finds a way to weasel here way into the lives of Cooper's wealthy family. Since the film, the two have remained friends and Barrymore says when she knew she was getting her own show, she used Gilbert as inspiration.