The ‘Bridesmaids’ Cast Just Reunited

The Bridesmaids cast just had a hilarious reunion at the 98th Academy Awards.

Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Rose Byrne, Ellie Kemper and Maya Rudolph surprised fans of Sunday’s awards ceremony as they appeared on stage together, 15 years after their Oscar-nominated comedy debuted, to present the winner of Best Score.

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“We are so happy to all be here together tonight,” Wiig, 52, said, joking, “I cannot believe that it’s been 15 years. Now we are not good with numbers, but we figured out backstage that means we shot this movie in 1883.”

Actresses Melissa Mccarthy, Rose Byrne, Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph and Ellie Kemper arrive onstage to present the award for Best Music (Original Score) during the 98th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 15, 2026. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)

The cast then read humorous letters they claimed were from their fellow Oscar attendees, with Rudolph, 53, saying, “Oh, this is strange. Well, mine says, ‘First of all, you ladies look extremely beautiful tonight.’ Thank you. ‘You’re aging well.’ Signed, Stellan Skarsgård.”

McCarthy, 55, also claimed to have a note from Skarsgård, joking, “I have to say, mine is almost impossible to read. The handwriting is really pretty terrible. Says, ‘Hi, I’m with Stellan Skarsgård, writing my own separate note. I also agree, you ladies look radiant. All the things you’ve done to your faces are very tasteful. Yours truly, Elle Fanning.’ Wait, wait, there’s more. It says, ‘Just kidding. It’s me again, Stellan Skarsgård.’”

Wiig then pulled out a fake note from Benicio Del Toro, reading, “You guys have been talking for a long time. This bit could have been a lot shorter. This is really going on and on. You aren’t even talking about score. That’s all. Love ya lots, Benicio Del Toro. Or for those of you who refuse to learn Spanish, it’s Benedict of the Bull.”

Bridesmaids broke box office records when it was released in 2011, with Wiig and Annie Mumolo earning a Best Original Screenplay nomination and McCarthy earning a Best Supporting Actress nomination at the Oscars that year.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15:Maya Rudolph, Kristen Wiig, Rose Byrne, Ellie Kemper and Melissa McCarthy attend the 98th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by John Shearer/98th Oscars/Getty Images The Academy via Getty Images)

At the 2026 Academy Awards, Byrne, 46, was up for Best Actress for her role in If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, with the award ultimately going to Jessie Buckley for Hamnet.

Rudolph was also there to support her husband, Paul Thomas Anderson, as he took home his first Best Director Oscar for One Battle After Another in addition to wins for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Picture.

While Bridesmaids star Wendi McLendon-Covey was noticeably absent from the reunion, she took to Instagram to clarify there was “no drama” shortly thereafter.

“I had a neck lift last week because I’m tired of looking like a melting candle,” wrote the St. Denis Medical actress alongside a photo of herself post-op. “So I had to skip the Academy Awards. No drama. Everything is fine.”