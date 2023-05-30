'Bridesmaids 2'? Rose Byrne Gives Positive Update on Potential Sequel Movie

Rose Byrne still has her fingers crossed for a Bridesmaids sequel. In a new interview with PEOPLE, Byrne reflected on the 2011 comedy that brought together some of the funniest women in the business, saying that she still hopes they'll get to work together again. She said that she would "of course" be on board for a sequel – as long as "all the girls were in."

Bridesmaids was written by Annie Mumolo and Kristen Wiig and directed by Paul Feig, with an ensemble cast including Byrne, Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Melissa McCarthy, Wendi McLendon-Covey and Ellie Kemper, among others. It centered around Wiig's character Annie – a woman in her mid-thirties down on her luck in her career and her love life, yet called upon to serve as maid of honor for her best friend Lillian (Rudolph). The other bridesmaids were played by Kemper, McLendon-Covey, McCarthy and Byrne, with Byrne playing the condescending rich woman with the least social connection to the other characters. She and Wiig's character spend the whole movie competing for attention from the bride to be.

Now 43, Byrne is eager to revisit the character of Helen Harris III. She said: "Of course... If all the girls were in, I absolutely would." She added that a sequel would be difficult, saying: "It's a hard act to follow because the first film was so great. It was so magical and so beloved."

"Maybe we could do a different movie together," Byrne went on. "A re-imagining of something. But I miss them all. I saw Kristen Wiig recently. It was so lovely to see her. I hadn't seen her for so long, and they've all got such a special place in my heart."

Byrne is best known for comedies including Bridesmaids, Neighbors and Spy where she also co-starred with McCarthy. She has also appeared in horror movies including Insidious, and is enjoying some well-deserved accolades right now for the new Apple TV+ series Platonic. However, Byrne said that she is not often recognized by fans on the street. When she is, she says Bridesmaids is often the reason. She said: "It depends on the demographic, honestly. But if there's a young girl or a woman between the ages of about 25 and 45, 50, I know it's going to be a Bridesmaids reference."

Byrne is not the only star eager to revisit Bridesmaids. Just last month, McCarthy emphatically told PEOPLE that she would be onboard as well. She said: "I would do a Bridesmaids sequel this afternoon, right now. That group of women was the most magical thing ever. Almost all of us were really good friends already. I think it was such a magical time."

Fans who want to revisit the movie for themselves are in luck – Bridesmaids is streaming now on Hulu and on Peacock for the price of a subscription. Those who want to see Byrne's latest work can check out Platonic on Apple TV+.