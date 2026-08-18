Update on ‘The Bear’ Star’s Divorce

Earlier this month we learned that actress Abby Elliott, a main cast member in the critically acclaimed Fox series The Bear and her husband, Bill Kennedy, a producer, are divorcing.

Their separation comes after nearly 10 years of marriage and a pair of children: Edith, 5, and William, 3.

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Elliott cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split when she filed for divorce in early July. She also requested joint custody of her and Kennedy’s two children.

Just over a month since Elliott’s filing, things are apparently becoming contentious between the former couple.

TMZ is reporting that Kennedy, whose writing credits include The Morning Show, House of Cards, and Tell Me Lies, among others, is seeking spousal support from Elliott. He’s also asking for Elliott to pay his legal fees and has asked the judge to allow him more time to determine his debts and property. Per TMZ, the producer wrote that they are “unknown at this time.”

The battle, however, is just beginning. Elliott’s requested spousal support from Kennedy and seeks Kennedy to pay for her attorneys. Needless to say, this marriage doesn’t appear to have a storybook ending.

Despite the legal battle, Elliott’s remained busy. The Bear just wrapped up its five-season run in late June. That run included nearly two dozen Primetime Emmy Awards and Elliott received a nomination for Best Supporting Actress at the 81st Golden Globes. Later this year, Elliott, who was previously a cast member on Saturday Night Live, will appear in Purgatory, a comedy-drama whose cast also includes J.K. Simmons and Jack Innanen. Elliott is also currently filming The Kellys, which stars Arnold Schwarzenegger, Geena Davis and Liam Hemsworth.

Kennedy most recently served as both a writer and producer for a pair of series: Love-Love and The Morning Show.

Now, both the actor and producer find themselves inadvertently starring in a court room drama.