‘SNL’ Alum Files to Divorce Husband After Almost a Decade

Actress Abby Elliott and her husband, producer Bill Kennedy, are divorcing after nearly a decade of marriage.

Elliott, who filed from divorce on July 8 per documents obtained by TMZ, listed “irreconcilable differences” as the cause for the couple’s separation and requested joint custody of the couple’s two children, ages 5 and 3.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Abby Elliot (Photo by John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)

The couple’s divorce filing comes two months shy of their 10th wedding anniversary. They were married in September 2016.

Elliott, 39, rose to fame as a cast member on Saturday Night Live from midway through the 2008 season until 2012, appearing in 81 episodes of the NBC sketch comedy. A decade later, Elliott gained more notoriety for her role as Natalie “Sugar” Berzatto in the critically-acclaimed FX series The Bear. Elliott was a main cast member for the show’s entire five season run which concluded this summer.

The Bear won numerous Primetime Emmy and Golden Globe Awards. Elliott’s performance in the show earned her a Screen Actor’s Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

Though she’s most-recognized for her roles on SNL and The Bear, Elliott’s appeared in a number of movies such as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Cheaper by the Dozen. Her TV credits include King of the Hill, 2 Broke Girls, How I Met Your Mother, Inside Amy Schumer and others.

Kennedy and Elliott met during the filming of Sex Ed, a 2014 film written by Kennedy in which Elliott was a part of the cast. Other writing credits from Kennedy include The Morning Show, Tell Me Lies and House of Cards. In addition to writing, Kennedy also worked as a producer on the previously mentioned trio of shows. He also had a producing role in 2013’s Life on the Line.

In 2020, the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Edith. Their son, William, was born in June 2023.