Netflix Reality Star Gets Married Just Months After the Show Ended

Marissa George, one of the stars of Netflix reality dating show Perfect Match, is married.

And it’s likely not to the person you’d likely expect.

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Despite having appeared on Perfect Match, and previously another reality dating show, Love Is Blind, George settled down with a man who was not part of the reality dating scene. George said, “I do,” to D. Johnson, an ex of hers whom she first dated more than a decade ago. The couple rekindled their relationship last fall, soon after filming wrapped for Perfect Match.

In Perfect Match’s finale, George and DeMari Davis, another reality TV dating alum – he previously appeared on Too Hot to Handle – appeared to find love as a couple. However, as PEOPLE reported, once filming for the reality show was wrapped, George and Davis opted to leave the show as nothing more than just friends.

That allowed George, 34, and Johnson, 39, to become a couple once more, then quickly marry.

George told People of the relationship’s start and eventual wedding, “We were young and lived states away from each other, so the distance just didn’t work at the time.”

Things changed last fall and the timing was suddenly right.

“Over the last 13 years, we somehow always found our way back to each other. Anytime we were both single, we’d reconnect and it was always clear the feelings never really left,” George explained, per PEOPLE. “Even our mutual friends would say, ‘If the timing ever works out, they’re going to end up together.’

The reality veteran later added that her and Johnson came to an agreement to say, “‘Screw the distance, this is worth it.’”

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Johnson and George were among a number of notable familiar faces to tie the knot this year, joining, among others, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce and Zendaya and Tom Holland. Should another celeb pair, Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner become engaged before the end of the year, Polymarket bettors wagering on love will be quite happy. As it stands, “Love Wins: 2026 Edition,” which sees Swift/Kelce and Holland/Zendaya being married and Chalamet/Jenner engaged before the end of the year, has a 61% chance of happening, which would result in bettors cashing in.

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In February the couple became engaged and married a month later. They were wed in Savannah, Georgia and have stated their plans to move to Japan as a married couple.



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