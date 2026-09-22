A CBS Fan-Favorite Got Engaged to His Partner Over the Summer

Jimmy Heagerty is engaged!

The Big Brother alum, 26, is set to tie the knot with his boyfriend, Sean Horne, after proposing at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston.

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Heagerty and Horne announced their engagement in a joint Instagram post on June 11, sharing a series of photos from the special moment.

In one photo, Heagerty can be seen down on one knee as he popped the question to Horne.

The couple marked the occasion with a romantic caption inspired by Madeline Miller’s The Song of Achilles.

“I would recognize you in total darkness, were you mute and I deaf. I would recognize you in another lifetime entirely, in different bodies, different times,” they wrote.

“‘And I would love you in all of this, until the very last star in the sky burnt out into oblivion.’”

“To forever and a lifetime 🥂,” they added.

The carousel also included photos of the couple embracing and celebrating their engagement, as well as a look at Horne’s new ring.

The proposal came after Heagerty competed on the 27th season of Big Brother.

Heagerty entered the CBS reality competition in 2025 and was the fourth houseguest evicted from the season, ultimately finishing in 14th place.

Following the engagement announcement, several of Heagerty’s former castmates took to the comments to congratulate the couple.

Kelley Jorgensen, who competed alongside Heagerty on Big Brother 27, appeared to reveal that she had helped keep the proposal under wraps.

“See I can be trusted with secrets! 😜 Congratulations Sean and Jimmy!! Love you! 🥰,” Jorgensen wrote.

Heagerty responded, “YOU KILLED IT KELLEY SUNSHINE 😍.”

Cliffton “Will” Williams, another member of Heagerty’s Big Brother cast, also celebrated the news.

“And yes our cast can keep secrets!!!! So happy for you two!!” Williams wrote.

The engagement marks a new chapter for Heagerty and Horne, who chose a Boston landmark as the setting for their special moment.

Their announcement gave fans and Heagerty’s former houseguests a chance to celebrate alongside them as they begin planning their future together.