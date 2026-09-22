‘The Notebook’ Figure Dies Suddenly and Unexpectedly: Wife Confirms Chris Sutherland’s Death

Musician Chris Sutherland, who performed as part of the touring orchestra for The Notebook musical, has died.

The musical’s official Instagram account shared the news in a statement, remembering Sutherland as a beloved member of the production’s family.

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The statement said he died over the weekend and offered condolences to his loved ones, including his wife, Tina.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the loss of a beloved member of The Notebook family,” it began.

It continued, “Chris Sutherland, a talented musician in our touring orchestra, passed away this weekend. Our deepest sympathies go out to Chris’s friends and family, and we send all our love to his wife, Tina. The Notebook is all about the memories we carry with us, and we will always carry the memories Chris gave us the gift of having.”

Jeff Neill, a longtime friend and musical collaborator of Sutherland’s, also shared a tribute to him on Facebook.

“It is with great sadness beyond words that we announce the passing of our dear friend and musical brother Chris Sutherland,” Neill wrote.

According to Neill, Sutherland died suddenly in Detroit while traveling with Tina Faye after a visit to Toronto. Neill said the couple was staying overnight in Detroit when Sutherland lost consciousness in their hotel room and emergency responders were unable to resuscitate him.

“We are all devastated by this news,” Neill wrote.

Neill remembered Sutherland as an important member of the Streetheart family, praising his musical talent and describing the impact he had on those around him. Sutherland had been part of the Canadian rock band’s history for many years, according to Neill.

Neill also reflected on Sutherland’s marriage to Tina, noting that the couple wed in September 2022. He described them as “Two incredibly talented and beautiful souls” who met, fell in love, married and built a life together.

According to Neill, Sutherland and Tina traveled across the United States as orchestra members for touring Broadway productions.

“Many of you know Chris and Tina were travelling across the USA as orchestral members in a number of top travelling Broadway productions and they were living their best lives together, doing what they loved together and shared every part of that experience,” he wrote.

Neill remembered Sutherland for his kindness, humor, intelligence and musical talent, writing, “You could not meet a nicer, more honest, funny, intelligent and inspiring person to be around.”

“I’m sure gonna miss you Suds, I am going to miss your plow, I’m going to miss crushing tunes with you, hanging out with you and just enjoying your uncompromising, wickedly clever company,” Neill wrote.

“Godspeed my brother,” he concluded the message.