Thanksgiving Day 2020: How All the Stars Are Celebrating Amid the Pandemic

It's Thanksgiving Day, and this year is a little different due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is a time where families get together and eat a lot of food, but with the number of COVID-19 cases increasing, there are a good amount of people who are staying at home and connecting with family members via zoom. Celebrities are no different as they are looking to stay safe and healthy during the holidays.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry "are going to have a quiet dinner at home and are looking forward to celebrating their first American Thanksgiving in the States as a family. They plan to enjoy a home-cooked meal with traditional Thanksgiving dishes, including recipes made with fresh vegetables from their garden." Other celebrities attended the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade while others attempted to cook Thanksgiving dinner.

"I don't cook. I don't know how to cook. I'm not good at cooking," La La Anthony said to PopCulture.com earlier this month. "If I have the responsibility of making everything on my own. I'm very worried about my son and I because that could be a disaster. But we'll see what happens." Here's a look at how celebrities are spending their Thanksgiving.