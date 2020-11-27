Thanksgiving Day 2020: How All the Stars Are Celebrating Amid the Pandemic
It's Thanksgiving Day, and this year is a little different due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is a time where families get together and eat a lot of food, but with the number of COVID-19 cases increasing, there are a good amount of people who are staying at home and connecting with family members via zoom. Celebrities are no different as they are looking to stay safe and healthy during the holidays.
According to Entertainment Tonight, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry "are going to have a quiet dinner at home and are looking forward to celebrating their first American Thanksgiving in the States as a family. They plan to enjoy a home-cooked meal with traditional Thanksgiving dishes, including recipes made with fresh vegetables from their garden." Other celebrities attended the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade while others attempted to cook Thanksgiving dinner.
"I don't cook. I don't know how to cook. I'm not good at cooking," La La Anthony said to PopCulture.com earlier this month. "If I have the responsibility of making everything on my own. I'm very worried about my son and I because that could be a disaster. But we'll see what happens." Here's a look at how celebrities are spending their Thanksgiving.
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani seem to be very happy and thankful for everything they have. "What a year we've all had, but there is still plenty to be thankful for! Happy Thanksgiving y'all!!!" Shelton wrote in the Instagram post.
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson
Dwayne Johnson got a big surprise when he saw a float of him at the Thanksgiving Day Parade. "This time in my life may represent when I had just $7bucks in my fanny pack, but at least I had enough COOL to tuck my turtleneck in and wear fake silver jewelry because it was all I could afford," Johnson wrote when describing the float.
Reba McEntire
Happy #Thanksgiving! I know this has been a hard year for so many of us, but I am taking time, as I do every day, to count my blessings - for my faith, my family, my friends and you. What are you thankful for today? pic.twitter.com/UvDSoc7xcn— Reba (@reba) November 26, 2020
Reba McEntire had a message for her fans on Thanksgiving Day. She mentioned hat 2020 has been a "hard year" but she wanted to make sure she "count her blessings" despite everything going on in the world right now.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady wanted to thank all the fans that have supported him over the years. "Happy Thanksgiving to all my fans, who have shown me so much love and support over many years. I'm so blessed in so many ways. And I wish you and all your families a great Thanksgiving," Brady wrote in the post.
Kate Walsh
That post-turkey glow be like... 🤣💅So would you say the volume of my hair also closely resembles that of a turkey? 🤷🏻♀️ Happy #Thanksgiving my loves! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fpgjkZvSbG— Kate Walsh (@katewalsh) November 26, 2020
Kate Walsh decided to glam it up for the holiday. She noted that the volume of her hair closely resembles a Turkey. One fan wrote: "Wait...I've just realized, Kate, that you have three different looks: dazzling, mesmerizing and drop-dead gorgeous. How do you decide which one to wear?"
Halle Berry
Halle Berry is looking very relaxed on Thanksgiving. The post received a ton of feedback from fans as one person wrote: "You are an inspiration to black girls everywhere thank you."
Reese Witherspoon
Resse Witherspoon and her family are ready for some Thanksgiving dinner. In the post, Witherspoon wrote: " Happy Thanksgiving from our family to yours. Feeling very grateful for all the frontline workers, medical workers and people who are caring for others today. And I'm deeply grateful for ALL of you! Sending my LOVE."