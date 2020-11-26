Halle Berry Blasts Claims She's 'Bad in Bed' With Cheeky Remark

✖

Halle Berry is standing up for herself when it comes to her bedroom life. The 54-year old actress went to Twitter to refute the claim that she's 'bad in bed,' which was made by actress LisaRaye McCoy on Fox Souls' Cocktails with Queens last week. Host Claudia Jordan pressed McCoy on the idea that Berry wasn't good in bed, which led to McCoy stating: "That’s what they said. That’s what I read. That’s what I’ve heard. That’s what they say," as reported by PEOPLE. Berry responded with a cheeky remark.

McCoy later backtracked on her statement Wednesday on Cocktails with Queens, saying "I remember when Monster’s Ball… [it] was her love scene and they was trying to say that that’s how she is in bed. And it was like, no, it was a movie guys, what are you talking about?" McCoy went on to say she can't comment on Berry's skills in the bedroom because she has never been with her.

Ms. @TheRealLRaye1, ask my my man @vanhunt he’ll tell ya all y'all need ta know. 😂 https://t.co/ozoUtmFEH3 — Halle Berry (@halleberry) November 25, 2020

"I don’t know that because I’m not gay nor am I bisexual," she said. "But that disturbed me because Halle is beautiful. I don’t have a problem with Halle. I love Halle." This comes two months after Berry confirmed her relationship with boyfriend Van Hunt. In an Instagram post, the Oscar-winning actress wrote "now ya know.." while wearing a shirt that said "Van Hunt." Fans started to notice that Berry had a new man in her life in July when she shared a post of her feet and man's side-by-side outdoors. One month later, Berry posted a photo of her feet, this time intertwined with a man's in bed. At the time, she was in Las Vegas for her birthday.

Berry was previously married to former MLB player David Justice from 1993 to 1997. She then married Eric Benet from 2001 to 2005 and Oliver Martinez from 2013 to 2016. Berry shares a son with Martinez and a daughter with her ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry.

"It's a nightmare for me. It's a nightmare," she said to Entertainment Tonight in May when walking about taking over her kids' schooling due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "This is like a wash of a semester; they're really just not learning anything and it's hard. I have a 6-year-old, and what I learned is that when 6-year-olds see other 6-year-olds do things, then they do things. Like, they sit and they eat because there's 25 other ones doing it. They stay at their desks and color because there's 25 other ones doing it."