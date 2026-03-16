Teyana Taylor Confronts Oscars Security Guard After Allegedly Being Grabbed

After being part of winning one of the biggest awards during the 2026 Oscars, Teyana Taylor’s night didn’t end with a smile. Instead of her celebrating Best Picture with her co-stars and colleagues for her role in One Battle After Another, she got into a tiff with one of the ceremony’s security guards.

The My Super Sweet 16 alum was captured on video confronting a security guard who spectators say physically tried to bar her from going back on the stage. Now, she’s sharing her side of the story.

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“It’s all good,” she told TMZ paparazzi. “Everybody’s having a good time. Security was just doing a lot. It’s always that one. But I’m perfectly fine. I’m proud, I’m happy. It’s nothing to wonder. The first thing people do is definitely make assumptions. At the end of the day, I just don’t tolerate disrespect.” In a subsequent X post, formerly Twitter, she wrote: “The world holds so much misery that miserable hearts forget the face of happiness.”

Teyana Taylor just blew up and got in a massive fight at the Oscars after “a man touched her” 👀 pic.twitter.com/DTyhdnc4rf — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) March 16, 2026

Regarding what happened at the ceremony, sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ the incident happened seconds after the Sunday night broadcast ended. Taylor was reportedly attempting to head back onstage for the Best Picture photo with her co-stars. Alongside Pam Abdi, co-head of Warner Bros., a security guard attempted to stop them from going up the stairs. The guard used his body to block Taylor and put his hands on her.

In video from inside the Dolby Theatre, Taylor is confronting the guard, telling him not to put his hands on a woman and calling his actions very rude. She is overheard telling people nearby, “He literally shoved me.”

The moment continued to become worse as the guard continued trying to control access to the stage. He even asks Taylor to apologize during the exchange, which she did not.