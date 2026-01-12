Teyana Taylor Emotionally Cries as She Accepts Major Golden Globe Award

Teyana Taylor is a Golden Globes winner. The singer just nabbed her first award for Best Supporting Actress in a motion picture for One Battle After Another.

The All’s Fair star grew emotional during her acceptance speech. She dedicated the award to actresses of color who often feel misrepresented or ignored at major ceremonies.

“To my brown sisters and little brown girls watching tonight, our softness is not a liability,” Taylor said on stage during her acceptance speech. “Our depth is not too much. Our light does not need permission to shine. We belong in every room we walk into. Our voices matter and our dreams deserve space.”

Teyana Taylor's reaction after winning the Golden Globe is everything omg I love her pic.twitter.com/ov3853XqMv — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 12, 2026

The mother of two won the award for her performance as Perfidia Beverly Hills in Paul Thomas Anderson’s action thriller. Other actresses nominated in the category were Emily Blunt for The Smashing Machine, Elle Fanning for Sentimental Value, Ariana Grande for Wicked: For Good, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas for Sentimental Value and Amy Madigan for Weapons.

In One Battle After Another, Taylor stars alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, and Chase Infiniti. The film follows an ex-revolutionary who is forced back into his former combative lifestyle when he and his daughter are pursued by a corrupt military officer.

Taylor has had an extraordinary few years in the acting department, picking up credits in films like A Thousand and One, which was critically acclaimed. Also recent films she’s been featured in include White Men Can’t Jump and Straw.

She recently reportedly ended a brief romance with actor Aaron Pierre. It was her first public romance since her split from ex-husband and former NBA star, Iman Sumpert. The two had a contentious split and custody battle which continues to make headlines. Taylor and Pierre continue to support one another despite their reported breakup.