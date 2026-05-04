Terri and Robert Irwin Give Health Update on Bindi Irwin Amid Endometriosis Battle

Terri and Robert Irwin are sharing a health update on Bindi Irwin’s journey with endometriosis.

Bindi’s mother and brother revealed that the wildlife conservationist is “doing so much better now” amid her ongoing battle with the painful condition, while talking to E! News at the 3rd Annual Steve Irwin Gala in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Bindi is doing so much better now,” Terri shared with the outlet. “So, things like a lot of travel are a bit challenging for her at the moment and so she’ll be here next year to celebrate this wonderful night.”

(Photo by Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images)

Bindi, who is mom to 5-year-old daughter Grace with husband Chandler Powell, attended the event “in spirit,” the two added, revealing that she’s just recently been able to get back to her work in conservation.

“This year she’s just staying a little close to home,” Terri explained. “So, ironically, it’s less taxing for her to be home feeding crocodiles.”

Endometriosis is an “often-painful condition in which tissue that is similar to the inner lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus,” according to the Mayo Clinic.

On March 30, Bindi opened up about the “indescribable, inescapable pain” she’s experienced with endometriosis while closing out Endometriosis Awareness Month with a message of solidarity for her fellow sufferers.

“In the last three years, I’ve had over 50 endometriosis lesions cut out of my body,” Bindi wrote alongside photos from her hospitalizations. “A chocolate cyst that was adhering my ovary to my side was removed. An appendectomy and a hernia repair. I’ve felt indescribable, inescapable pain. Trying to keep my invisible illness to myself after being told by doctors it was just ‘part of being a woman.’”

“I spent 10 years being undiagnosed,” Bindi continued. “As a teenager and young woman, I felt weak and deeply insecure. I was trapped in my own body.”

The Dancing With the Stars winner urged her followers to “remember this invisible disease each and every day” as Endometriosis Awareness Month came to a close, “to lend support, compassion and grace towards the millions who suffer.”

“It’s up to all of us to raise awareness, not just for endometriosis but for women’s health as a whole. No one deserves to suffer in silence,” she continued, adding in a message to others dealing with endometriosis, “If you’re in pain, my heart breaks for you. I believe you. Please find answers. And don’t give up on yourself. I know how hard that can be.”