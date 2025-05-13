Steve Irwin’s Daughter Bindi Shares Update After Hospitalization

Bindi Irwin caused her fans some concern after her surprise hospitalization.

The conservationist, zookeeper and actress was supposed to attend the Steve Irwin Gala on Saturday, which honors her late father, but was nowhere to be found. At the event, her brother Robert announced to attendees that her appendix had burst.

Today, she shared a Reel on Instagram with an update on her medical status.

“I just want to thank you for your well wishes. I just got out of surgery about an hour ago. I had my appendix removed… I also had 14 new endometriosis lesions that had to be removed, and they kindly stitched up my hernia as well,” she says.

“I am so thankful that I got the help I needed with Dr. Seckin and Dr. Chu at Lenox Hill Hospital. After many months of a grumbly appendix, I finally had to seek help the day of our Steve Irwin Gala,” she wrote in the caption. “After consulting with Dr. Seckin, we agreed that if I flew to New York, he could also check for endometriosis again.”

After describing the surgery in more detail, she continued the post, and let her fans know she is okay.

“Thankfully, I am on the road to recovery. I appreciate all the kind messages I’ve received, and the support for our Gala in Las Vegas,” she wrote. “Rest assured, I’ll see you at the next Steve Irwin Gala in Brisbane this November. One day at a time. Time to heal now. Sending my love to you all.”