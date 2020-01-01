Teri Garr, ‘Tootsie’ and ‘Young Frankenstein’ Actress, Is Reportedly ‘Fine’ After Hospitalization

Actress Terri Garr was hospitalized on Monday, but she is reportedly doing “fine.” Contrary to earlier reports, Garr did not suffer a stroke, but merely had some “confusion” as a result of “dehydration.” She was released on Tuesday.

Fans were alarmed when Garr was hospitalized on Monday, with TMZ reporting that she had suffered a stroke. Now, a source has told Entertainment Tonight Canada that she is doing alright, and there was no stroke.

“Teri is fine. She had some confusion which it turns out was caused by dehydration,” they said. “To be cautious they are keeping her overnight and she’ll be home tomorrow. I spoke to her and she sounds good.”

Garr is known for beloved movies like Young Frankenstein and Tootsie. She officially retired from acting in 2011, after suffering some health issues in the years before that.

Garr was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1999. She had been dealing with symptoms for years without being treated. She then suffered a brain aneurysm in December of 2006, which left her in a coma for several weeks.

In spite of these struggles, Garr continued to work for years after that. some of her final roles included appearances on Law and Order: Special Victims Unit, Aloha, Scooby-Doo! and the TV series How to Marry a Billionaire.

In the years before, Garr was known for decades of work that defined the era. She played Ronnie Neary in the acclaimed sci-fi story Close Encounters of the Third Kind.

These days, Garr may also be memorable to TV fans as Phoebe Abbot Sr., the mother of Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow) on Friends. With the rise of binge-watching and re-watching in the age of streaming, people have spent a lot of time with Friends in recent years, creating a renaissance for the series.

Now 75 years old, Garr has been enjoying retirement for the better part of a decade. Though she retired from acting in 2011, she made a public appearance in 2012 at the 19th Annual Race to Erase Multiple Sclerosis, a cause that she is passionate about.

“I’m telling my story for the first time so I can help people. I can help people know they aren’t alone and tell them there are reasons to be optimistic because, today, treatment options are available,” she told CNN at the time of her diagnosis.

“The good news now is that there’s a lot of good medicines out there and options for people,” she added.