‘Teen Mom’ Farrah Abraham Opens up About Having More Kids

While recent rumors speculated she is expecting her second child, Farrah Abraham says that she is in no rush to get pregnant again.

The Teen Mom OG star spoke with Us Weekly about an unplanned pregnancy, saying, “I’m on a show about safe contraception and not having unplanned pregnancies. I would never ever put myself in that situation for my future. I’ve really learned from my past.”

Despite that, Abraham hasn’t completely ruled out giving her daughter Sophia, 8, a little brother or sister. The reality star says that Sophia has even asked for a sibling.

“Sophia has always asked for a sibling and you know, it was hard at first,” Abraham says. “She was confused about her father’s loss. She wanted siblings and honestly, I’m just so blessed that everything is sorting out. She’s 8-years-old now. We’re doing very well.”

“I hope that I find someone under the right circumstances to start a family with,” she added.

The recent pregnancy rumors gained traction on Wednesday when Abraham’s on-and-off boyfriend Simon Saran said that she was “26 and pregnant.” In addition to the pregnancy rumors, there’s been speculation that the couple is back on again following videos and photos of a recent vacation. The couple shared a romantic dinner together for Abraham’s birthday, but the star insists they’re not together.

“We’re not together. I think people just got confused by me celebrating my birthday also in Jamaica which, oh well, I had a romantic dinner! Bitches were jealous!”