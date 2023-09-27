'The View': Sara Haines Accuses Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce of Faking Romance as 'Publicity Stunt'

Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce have seemed to be enjoying a new romance together. However, not everyone is on board with the young love, such as The View panelist Sara Haines. Recently, Haines joined the show's executive producer Brian Teta on Monday's episode of the Behind the Table podcast and accused Swift and Kelce of using their connection as a "publicity stunt."

"I can usually find something, but I'll let you know when I don't care. This is a PR stunt, this whole thing, and I'm just not that interested in it, because it feels like you're giving air to a publicity stunt," Haines told Teta, per Entertainment Weekly. "She does not need more expensive concert tickets that are hard to get. Like, she's good. We're good." The EP replied by tellin Haines that she had "an opinion that would've been interesting to hear on television."

"The Swifties are as bad as the Beyhive," she responded. "They come for you if you even allude to them. I don't like to put negative energy out there, I don't care who she dates, but it's not because I'm a bad person."

(Photo: Cooper Neill/Getty Images//Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

For weeks dating rumors have been swirling around Swift and Kelce, but the speculation was finally confirmed on Sunday when she was spotted at his game on Sunday. In his first official acknowledgment of their romance, Kelce spoke briefly about his "roller coaster" life with his brother Jason Kelce, on their New Heights podcast. "We've been avoiding this subject out of respect for your personal life, but now we've gotta talk about it," Jason said, to which Travis replied, "I'm on the rollercoaster, man. Rollercoaster of life." He then added, "I've noticed a few things, yeah, like paparazzi outside my house. S- like that, for sure."

Previously, Jason has confirmed the romance "100% true," while speaking with the 94WIP Morning Show. Jason was a guest on the show to discuss the new football season and his own team, the Philadelphia Eagles. During the conversation, Jason was asked about his brother and whether or not there is a spark between him and Swift.

"It's hard to answer because I don't really know a lot about Travis' love life," Jason replied, per Audacy. "I try to keep his business kind of his business, stay out of that world. But having said that, I think he's doing great and I think it's all 100% true." Just days prior, Jason was less certain about the reports, per E! News, saying during a post-game interview, "I've seen these rumors...I cannot comment." He added, "I don't really know what's going on there. I know Trav is having fun, we'll see what happens with whoever he ends up with."