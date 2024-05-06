Comedian Hospitalized for Gallbladder Surgery: Bharti Singh Speaks Out

Comedian Bharti Singh is asking for support as she prepares to undergo surgery. Singh was hospitalized at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai last week after she began to experience "excruciating stomach pain" several days prior. Although she initially believed it to be discomfort due to high acidity or food poisoning, testing revealed she was suffering from gallstones and would require surgery, the Dance Deewane Season 4 host revealed in a video filmed from her hospital bed.

Singh documented her hospitalization in the clip, which she. Uploaded to her YouTube channel Thursday. In the video, the Comedy Nights Bachao host recounted the "terrible, endless pain" she had been experiencing, revealing that it was so "unbearable" that she has been unable to get a proper night's rest and has also been keeping her husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, awake. Singh told her followers that doctors put her on a liquid diet and further blood tests were lined up, adding that she would ultimately have to undergo gallbladder surgery. Singh also admitted that the hospitalization was taking a toll on her, as she missed her young son Gola.

"No mother, who has a young child, should stay away from them or be in the hospital. Haarsh informed me that he is playing and if he asks where Mom is, they say I am off to shoot! It is just a matter of few days," she said. "May you all always stay healthy, because I have a two-year-old child and I have not even stayed a single night without him and now... There are a lot of people at home, his grandmothers, aunts, but not me. I am so sorry. Please pray for me that I recover soon and be with him."

In a second video uploaded Friday, Singh revealed that her young son came to visit her in the hospital along with her sister. In the clip, the comedian jokingly told her son to ask hospital staff to not poke her with anymore needles.

Singh is a comedian and television personality who has notably participated on shows including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5, Nach Baliye 8, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. She and her husband tied the knot in 2017. Her condition is unclear at this time.