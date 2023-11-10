Taylor Swift Sends Kelly Clarkson Flowers to Honor Each Re-Recording of Her Albums

Taylor Swift has a big reputation of giving great gifts, and Kelly Clarkson has been on the receiving end of that. Following the Oct. 27 release of 1989 (Taylor's Version), the "Shake It Off" singer sent a bouquet of flowers and a cardigan to the former American Idol winner, Clarkson told E! News.

"You know what's so funny? She just sent me flowers," Clarkson revealed. "She's so nice. She did. She was like: 'Every time I release something – cause she just did 1989. I got that really cute cardigan, too."

@taylorswift13 just a thought, U should go in & re-record all the songs that U don’t own the masters on exactly how U did them but put brand new art & some kind of incentive so fans will no longer buy the old versions. I’d buy all of the new versions just to prove a point 💁🏼‍♀️ — Kelly Clarkson 🍷💔☀️ (@kellyclarkson) July 13, 2019

The gifts seem to be a sweet message of gratitude from Swift to Clarkson, who in a July 13, 2019 message on X, then Twitter, gave Swift some advice after her masters catalogue was acquired by Scooter Braun in a $300 million sale, a situation Swift referred to on her Tumblr at the time as her "worst-case scenario." At the time, Clarkson publicly told the singer, "just a thought, U should go in & re-record all the songs that U don't own the masters on exactly how U did them but put brand new art & some kind of incentive so fans will no longer buy the old versions. I'd buy all of the new versions just to prove a point." Swift took that message to heart, in August 2019 announcing that she would be re-recording her first six albums.

Clarkson can expect at least two more flower deliveries from Swift. To date, the "Wildest Dreams" singer has released four rerecorded albums – Fearless (Taylor's Version) (2021), Red (Taylor's Version) (2021), Speak Now (Taylor's Version) (2023), and most recently, 1989 (Taylor's Version), which dropped on Oct. 27. The singer has two more albums from her masters to rerecord, 2017's Reputation and her 2006 self-titled debut album. The singer hasn't announced which of those two will be the next rerelease, though many fans believe Reputation (Taylor's Version) is on the horizon.

"I love how kind she is though," Clarkson continued. "She's a very smart businesswoman. So, she would have thought of that. But it just sucks when you see artists that you admire and you respect really wanting something and it's special to them. You know if they're going to find a loophole, you find a loophole. And she did it and literally is, like, the best-selling artist I feel like of all-time now."

Swift is currently busy with her The Eras Tour, which resumed Thursday in Buenos Aires. Swift will perform at Estadio River Plate for three consecutive nights before heading to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Other stops on the international leg of her tour include São Paulo, Tokyo, Melbourne, Sydney, Singapore, Paris, Stockholm, London, and more. Swift will then kick off a second U.S. leg in 2024.