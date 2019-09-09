Kelly Clarkson Credits Reba McEntire With Idea for Taylor Swift Re-Recording Songs Amid Scooter Braun Drama

When Taylor Swift‘s drama with Scooter Braun unfolded, Kelly Clarkson came up with a unique idea to solve the issue: re-record all her old music. Now that Swift plans to do just that, Clarkson revealed where she got the idea from. The Kelly Clarkson Show host said she got the idea from her former mother-in-law, Reba McEntire.

“I wasn’t really trying to defend or offend anyone,” Clarkson told The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon. “It was more like, Reba [McEntire] told me she did that. That was it. That was all… She wanted to own her masters. And I was like, ‘Well if it’s that important to you, like, find a way.’ And she recut all of her music and did it with the same musicians, the same everything. That’s where I got the idea.”

Clarkson noted that Swift has been writing songs since she was a “little girl,” so it makes sense why she would want to own masters of her own music.

“I don’t really care about owning my masters or not,” Clarkson said of her own recordings. “I’m just like, ‘Whatever, I’m going to sing them until I’m dead, it’s fine,’” Somebody can make money off of it, I don’t care. But hers is [different]. Like, I own half or a little more than half my stuff. And hers is 100 percent of it. So I can see how it would matter to her.”

Back in late June, Braun’s Ithaca Holdings bought Swift’s former label, Big Machine Records. It meant that Justin Bieber’s manager now owns the master recordings of Swift’s music through 2017’s Reputation. On July 13, Clarkson tweeted directly to Swift with her idea.

“Just a thought, U should go in & re-record all the songs that U don’t own the masters on exactly how U did them but put brand new art & some kind of incentive so fans will no longer buy the old versions. I’d buy all of the new versions just to prove a point,” Clarkson wrote.

Swift was apparently listening, so she told Good Morning America last month she will be “very busy” re-recording her first five albums next year.

“My contract says that starting November 2020, so next year, I can record albums one through five all over again,” Swift said. “I think it’s important for artists to own their work. I’m gonna be busy… I’m very excited.”

Swift’s new album, Lover, was released last month by Universal’s Republic Records. The masters are all owned by the “You Need to Calm Down” singer.

“Something that’s very special to me about this album is it’s the first one that I will own,” Swift said.

When Braun’s purchase of Big Machine was announced, Swift responded with a long Tumblr post, calling it her “worst case scenario” and claimed she was not given the chance to own her master recordings. She also claimed she did not know about the deal until it was announced.

“This is my worst case scenario. This is what happens when you sign a deal at fifteen to someone for whom the term ‘loyalty’ is clearly just a contractual concept,” Swift wrote. “And when that man says ‘Music has value,’ he means its value is beholden to men who had no part in creating it.”

“Regardless of what has been said the truth is you don’t make big bets unless you are a believer and always have been. Brilliant album with Lover. Congrats [Swift],” Braun tweeted on Aug. 23. “Supporting was always the healthier option #brilliantalbum #brilliantcampaign congrats.”

