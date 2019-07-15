Kelly Clarkson Gives Taylor Swift a Creative Plan for Her Old Music Amid Scooter Braun Drama

Kelly Clarkson had some unique words of advice for Taylor Swift amid Swift’s drama with Scooter Braun. Back on June 30, Braun’s Ithaca Holdings bought Swift’s former label, Scott Borchetta’s Big Machine Records, which means Braun now owns Swift’s original master recordings. Swift has accused Braun of being a bully towards her.

“Just a thought, U should go in & re-record all the songs that U don’t own the masters on exactly how U did them but put brand new art & some kind of incentive so fans will no longer buy the old versions,” Clarkson tweeted directly towards Swift. “I’d buy all of the new versions just to prove a point.”

While Clarkson’s idea is unique, Variety suggests Swift take a breather before following the American Idol winner’s advice. Variety notes that many major label deals have re-recording restrictions and it could take years before Swift could release a covers album of her own songs.

Three weeks ago, Braun and Borchetta announced Braun’s deal to buy Big Machine, giving Braun ownership of all Swift’s music up through 2017’s Reputation.

Swift responded with a long Tumblr post, in which she said she was trying to get a chance to own her music “for years.” Swift also accused Braun of “manipulative bullying” and noted that he was Kanye West’s manager her Kim Kardashian West leaked a recorded phone call between Swift and West.

The “ME!” singer went on to write that the deal was her “worst case scenario.”

“When I left my masters in Scott’s hands, I made peace with the fact that eventually he would sell them. Never in my worst nightmares did I imagine the buyer would be Scooter,” Swift wrote. “Any time Scott Borchetta has heard the words ‘Scooter Braun’ escape my lips, it was when I was either crying or trying not to. He knew what he was doing; they both did. Controlling a woman who didn’t want to be associated with them. In perpetuity. That means forever.”

While Swift has gotten support from many of her colleagues, Borchetta claimed Swift walked away from an opportunity to own her music when she decided to sign with Universal Music Group last year. UMG’s Republic Records will release Swift’s Lover album on Aug. 23.

Swift’s first performance since the drama unfolded was at the Amazon Prime Day concert last week. Fans thought her performance of “Shake It Off,” when she sang specific lyrics louder than others, was directed at Braun.

“Just think while you’ve been getting down and out about the liars and the dirty, dirty cheats in the world, you could have been getting down to this sick beat,” Swift sang.

