‘Road House’ Reboot Starring Jake Gyllenhaal in the Works

Road House is a classic Patrick Swayze action film that is beloved by movie fans, and now its being reported that a reboot starring Jake Gyllenhaal is in the works. According to Deadline, sources have said that MGM is very eager to get a new version of the film into production, and have begun looking for scribes to do a re-write on a previous script. Gyllenhaal and director Doug Liman are both attached to the project and, while the two have other films they are starting work on soon, the studio is said to be placing a high priority on the new reboot film.

In Road House, Swayze plays James Dalton, a small-town Missouri bar bouncer who winds up facing off against a local wealthy businessman who attempts to exploit Dalton. In addition to Swayze, Road House also stars Ben Gazzara, Kelly Lynch, and former The Ranch actor Sam Elliott. The film was not overwhelmingly successful upon its release in 1989, but over the past three decades, it has gone on to become a beloved action flick among movie fans. Notably, in 2006, there was a direct-to-DVD sequel, Road House 2, which starred Johnathon Schaech as DEA Agent Shane Tanner, the son of Swayze’s Dalton. The film also starred Will Patton and Jake Busey, and was not quite as well-received, in the ensuing years, as its predecessor.

Most recently, Gyllenhaal starred in the Netflix thriller The Guilty, which debuted on Oct. 7. The film unfolds over the course of one morning in the life of 911 dispatch call operator Joe Baylor, played by Gyllenhaal. The movie revolves around Joe doing everything he can to save the life of a caller who is in serious danger.

In addition to Gyllenhaal, The Guilty also stars Ethan Hawke, Riley Keough, Christina Vidal, Eli Goree, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Paul Dano, and Peter Sarsgaard. The film is a remake of the 2018 Danish film of the same name. Antoine Fuqua (Training Day, Olympus Has Fallen) directed The Guilty, from a screenplay written by True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto. This is not the first time that Gyllenhaal and Fuqua have worked together, as they previously teamed up for the 2015 boxing drama, Southpaw. This also marks Fuqua’s second time working with Pizzolatto, as the filmmaker directed a remake of The Magnificent Seven in 2016, which Pizzolatto co-wrote.