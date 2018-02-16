Celebrity

Taylor Swift’s Groping Trial Win Unleashed Hidden Outrage Across the Country

On Monday, a jury in a Denver courtroom ruled that former radio host David Mueller assaulted and […]

On Monday, a jury in a Denver courtroom ruled that former radio host David Mueller assaulted and battered Taylor Swift at a meet-and-greet photo session at the Pepsi Center in June 2013.

The jury also unanimously decided that Swift’s mother, Andrea Swift, and Swift’s radio promotions director, Frank Bell, did not intentionally interfere with Mueller’s KYGO contract.

The jury made its decision after hearing closing arguments in a lawsuit brought on by former DJ David Mueller, who said Taylor Swift’s allegation that he groped her got him fired. The jury made the decision after also hearing final arguments in Swift’s countersuit against Mueller.

Among the strong reactions across the country, many women thanked Swift, who pledged to donate to organizations that help defend sexual assault victims, for “taking a stand.”

Swift was awarded $1, a symbolic number that Swift’s team says proves she did not set out to ruin Mueller’s career, but that it rather symbolizes that “no means no.”

Even though a judge dismissed Swift as a defendant in Mueller’s suit on Friday, ruling that Mueller had insufficient evidence to prove she did anything wrong, the case was allowed to continue against Swift’s mother and Bell. Swift’s countersuit against Mueller was also allowed to move forward.

During the trial, Swift’s former bodyguard, Greg Dent, testified that he saw Mueller reach under her skirt a moment before a photographer snapped their picture during the meet-and-greet. Dent maintained that he didn’t intervene because he generally took his cues from Swift.

On Thursday, Swift gave her own testimony of the event, recounting what she called a “despicable and horrifying and shocking” encounter.

According to reporters live-Tweeting the trial from Colorado, Swift had pointed testimony when asked if she was critical of her bodyguard for not intervening. “I’m critical of your client sticking his hand under my skirt and grabbing my ass,” she replied.

In photographic evidence presented to jurors, Mueller’s hand is behind Swift, just below her waist.

Swift also made it clear that it was a “very long grab … long enough for me to be completely sure it was intentional” and that “it was not “jostling.

The lawsuit says that Swift is “serving as an example to other women who may resist publicly reliving similar outrageous and humiliating acts.”

Fans on Twitter are speaking out about Swift’s testimony, mostly praising her for “standing strong” about a topic that is frequently brushed under the rug.

Pop singer Kesha, who recently released a new album after going through her own sexual assault legal battle, wrote on Twitter that she admires Swift’s “strength and fearlessness.”

An arts and crafts company in Denver echoed Swift’s own lyrics on its office windows Monday morning before the last day of the trial.

New Hampshire Congresswoman Ann McLane Kuster wrote that the majority of sexual assaults go unreported, and thanked Swift for “shattering the silence.”

One Twitter user argues that even Swift, who is already rich and famous, is being accused of lying during the lawsuit as a way to gain attention and make money.

Amid the feelings of outrage around this lawsuit, one thing is sure: Swift’s case has surely brought out a strong reaction both in court and across the country.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @taylorswift

