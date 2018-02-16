Taylor Swift’s Groping Trial Win Unleashed Hidden Outrage Across the Country

On Monday, a jury in a Denver courtroom ruled that former radio host David Mueller assaulted and battered Taylor Swift at a meet-and-greet photo session at the Pepsi Center in June 2013.

The jury also unanimously decided that Swift’s mother, Andrea Swift, and Swift’s radio promotions director, Frank Bell, did not intentionally interfere with Mueller’s KYGO contract.

The jury made its decision after hearing closing arguments in a lawsuit brought on by former DJ David Mueller, who said Taylor Swift’s allegation that he groped her got him fired. The jury made the decision after also hearing final arguments in Swift’s countersuit against Mueller.

Among the strong reactions across the country, many women thanked Swift, who pledged to donate to organizations that help defend sexual assault victims, for “taking a stand.”

IN THE YEAR 2017 A WOMAN CAN TAKE HER ABUSER TO COURT AND WIN @taylorswift13 what you did is going to bring hope to so many young women — ✨ (@tay13bae) August 14, 2017

If assault can happen to Swift it can happen to anyone. And young girls who admire her will know now to speak up & say “that’s not ok” — Doha Madani (@DohaMadani) August 14, 2017

Thank you, @taylorswift13 for teaching us all that we can stand up for ourselves. Paving the way for women in the future #WeLoveYouTaylor — Jemima Skelley (@jemimaskelley) August 15, 2017

Swift was awarded $1, a symbolic number that Swift’s team says proves she did not set out to ruin Mueller’s career, but that it rather symbolizes that “no means no.”

Okay so I’ve had a few people ask if Taylor Swift’s $1 sex assault win is a big deal/means anything. The obvious answer is yes. — Jessica Mason Pieklo (@Hegemommy) August 15, 2017

How many women have been groped on the job *raises her hand* What about it public *raises her hand* Our bodies are not public property — Jessica Mason Pieklo (@Hegemommy) August 15, 2017

It takes Taylor Swift having this trial to get people to believe a victim. — Jessica Mason Pieklo (@Hegemommy) August 15, 2017

Even though a judge dismissed Swift as a defendant in Mueller’s suit on Friday, ruling that Mueller had insufficient evidence to prove she did anything wrong, the case was allowed to continue against Swift’s mother and Bell. Swift’s countersuit against Mueller was also allowed to move forward.

During the trial, Swift’s former bodyguard, Greg Dent, testified that he saw Mueller reach under her skirt a moment before a photographer snapped their picture during the meet-and-greet. Dent maintained that he didn’t intervene because he generally took his cues from Swift.

On Thursday, Swift gave her own testimony of the event, recounting what she called a “despicable and horrifying and shocking” encounter.

According to reporters live-Tweeting the trial from Colorado, Swift had pointed testimony when asked if she was critical of her bodyguard for not intervening. “I’m critical of your client sticking his hand under my skirt and grabbing my ass,” she replied.

In photographic evidence presented to jurors, Mueller’s hand is behind Swift, just below her waist.

Swift said she is not critical of her bodyguard “I’m critical of your client sticking his hand under my skirt and grabbing my ass. ” https://t.co/RcgUKpLVFu — Claudia Rosenbaum (@CJRosenbaum) August 10, 2017

Swift also made it clear that it was a “very long grab … long enough for me to be completely sure it was intentional” and that “it was not “jostling.“

The lawsuit says that Swift is “serving as an example to other women who may resist publicly reliving similar outrageous and humiliating acts.”

Fans on Twitter are speaking out about Swift’s testimony, mostly praising her for “standing strong” about a topic that is frequently brushed under the rug.

Pop singer Kesha, who recently released a new album after going through her own sexual assault legal battle, wrote on Twitter that she admires Swift’s “strength and fearlessness.”

. @taylorswift13 i support you always, and especially right now and admire your strength and fearlessness. truth is always the answer. — kesha (@KeshaRose) August 14, 2017

An arts and crafts company in Denver echoed Swift’s own lyrics on its office windows Monday morning before the last day of the trial.

Today’s window message of support for Taylor from the women at @beCraftsy is: “People throw rocks at things that shine” #StayStrongTaylor pic.twitter.com/2tN9PAE80Z — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSwiftLA) August 14, 2017

New Hampshire Congresswoman Ann McLane Kuster wrote that the majority of sexual assaults go unreported, and thanked Swift for “shattering the silence.”

One Twitter user argues that even Swift, who is already rich and famous, is being accused of lying during the lawsuit as a way to gain attention and make money.

Rich, famous Taylor Swift still gets told she makes up harassment stories for attention, fame, money, you wonder why other women stay silent — Colleen Doran (@ColleenDoran) August 12, 2017

Amid the feelings of outrage around this lawsuit, one thing is sure: Swift’s case has surely brought out a strong reaction both in court and across the country.

