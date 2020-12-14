Taylor Swift Fans Think She Revealed the Name of Gigi Hadid's Baby on 'Evermore'

✖

Did Taylor Swift just reveal the name of Gigi Hadid and Zyne Malik's baby via her new album? Fans think so. After all, this wouldn't be the first time the pop musician has done something of the sorts after revealing Blake Lively and Ryan Reynold's baby's name the same way. Swift recently dropped two surprise albums for fans, Folklore and Evermore, after having a lot to say during the pandemic, and fans are having a good time putting all the pieces to the puzzle together.

After the release of Swifts second surprise album, Evermore, some fans are convinced that track 8 "Dorothea" is about her best friend Selena Gomez, while others think that may be the name to Hadid's child. In a tweet that one of her fans posted, there is a new running theory on the real meaning behind the track. "Y'all hear me out. My bestfriend just cracked something i guess. 'August' is track 8 on folklore and gigi has posted a picture on Instagram captioning 'August, waiting for our girl' and the track 8 of evermore is dorothea. SO WHAT IF GIGI'S BABY NAME IS DOROTHEA?"

Y'all hear me out. My bestfriend just cracked something i guess. "August" is track 8 on folkore and gigi has posted a picture on Instagram captioning "August, waiting for our girl" and the track 8 of evermore is dorothea. SO WHAT IF GIGI'S BABY'S NAME IS DOROTHEA?🤯 pic.twitter.com/M5TXJjqaGV — swiftietillmylastbreath 🗿🗿🗿 (@august__girl) December 10, 2020

Swift recently did the same thing with her first surprise album Folklore. On her track "Betty" fans put two-and-two together and started guessing that it may be the name of the former Gossip Girl's daughter's name, and sure enough, they were right. Reynolds and Liveley went months without sharing hardly any details of the birth of their daughter, however, it was finally confirmed that Betty was the name of their daughter.

Swift is known for leaving little Easter eggs for her fans, keeping them on their toes at all times. She also recently revealed that her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, is one of the songwriters on her album Folklore, who also helped her write the song "Betty." "There's been a lot of discussion about William Bowery and his identity 'cause it's not a real person," she said according to Just Jared. "So William Bowery is Joe, as we know. And Joe plays the piano beautifully, and he's just always playing and making things up and kind of creating things."