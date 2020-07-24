Taylor Swift Fans Think She Just Revealed Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' Third Daughter's Name

Taylor Swift fans were thrilled when the pop artist surprised everyone with her eighth studio album Folklore, but the new release didn't come without question if she dropped a few Easter eggs. While Swift is known for sweet little surprises, her fans are speculating she may have just revealed one of the biggest secrets yet. One of her songs on the new album is titled "Betty" and there's talk among social media users that it may be the name of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' third child.

Lively and Reynolds welcomed their third child in October 2019 and have since not announced her name. The sweet pair are already parents to James, 5, and Inez, 3. In Swift's song, she uses lyrics like, "You heard the rumors from Inez / You can't believe a word she says / Most times, but this time it was true / The worst thing that I ever did / Was what I did to you." Other lyrics then added James into the mix with, "She said, 'James, get in, let's drive' / Those days turned into nights / Slept next to her, but / I dreamt of you all summer long."

Fans immediately took to social media to air their thoughts and speculations. "Inez? James? Is Betty a song for Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds third baby girl (whose name we don't know yet)?" one person wrote according to Us Weekly. Someone else mentioned, "The way that Taylor used the names Inez and James in Betty because those are the names of Blake and Ryan's children. She really does love those kids."

That's not the only thing fans are wondering regarding her July album drop. There's also a question of whether Swift might be pregnant with boyfriend Joe Alwyn's baby! As the die-hard Swifties stayed up to midnight to listen to the new tracks, and since she's known for dropping Easter eggs, fans are piecing the puzzle together. Onlookers have noticed she hasn't been showing off her midsection recently, and there's a potential baby bump visible in her "Cardigan" music video to the lyrics of "Peace," in which she sings, "Give you my wild, give you my child."

While Swift mentioned that she had different plans for this year, since the pandemic, it's forced her to seclude herself, like many others, and said in a post the result of her isolation is her new album. "In isolation, my imagination has run wild and this album is the result," adding that the songs began as "visuals that popped into my mind and piqued my curiosity."