Taylor Swift's Dad Accused of Assault in Australia

Swift was walking on a warf in Australia when paparazzi got too close and her father allegedly stepped in.

Taylor Swift's dad, Scott Swift, might be in some hot water Down Under. It's been reported that the 71-year-old was accused of assault in Australia after an alleged incident with paparazzi, per E! News. Taylor Swift has been in the country performing concerts before she heads to Singapore.

On Tuesday, a video published by TMZ showed a man who looks like Scott walking with Taylor on an Australian wharf, shielding her from videographers by using an umbrella. At some point, an altercation took place off-camera, with a NSW Police Force spokesperson confirming to E! News that authorities are currently investigating an alleged assault in Sydney's North Shore. The spokesperson did not confirm the identities of the people involved.

"Police have been told a 71-year-old man allegedly assaulted a 51-year-old man at Neutral Bay Wharf," the spokesperson stated. "The younger man reported the incident and inquiries are now underway by officers." The department also added that the man who reported the incident did not require medical attention.

Responding to the report, a spokesperson for Swift did not mention Scott's involvement in the situation but told E! News that two people "were aggressively pushing their way towards Taylor" as she was walking. The singer's rep also said that the two were "grabbing at her security personnel and threatening to throw a female staff member into the water."

At this time, it is unknown if Scott will face assault charges.