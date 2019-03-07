Taylor Swift Alleged Stalker Arrested for Breaking Into Singer’s Building Again

The man who was arrested for breaking into Taylor Swift‘s New York City apartment last year was caught doing so again this week, with police discovering him at the singer’s Franklin Street residence.

Page Six reports that Roger Alvarado was arrested by the NYPD on Thursday, March 7 at around 2:20 a.m. after breaking into the building at the second-floor patio door of Swift’s Tribeca apartment. Swift, who has an order of protection against Alvarado, was not home at the time.

Police say the door was open upon their arrival and that Alvarado had allegedly “ransacked the place.” He reportedly used a ladder to climb the back of the building before using a concrete block to break the glass door, leaving a computer tower near the door.

He was charged with stalking, burglary, felony criminal contempt for violating the order of protection, criminal mischief and two counts of burglar tools.

In April 2018, Alvarado was found in Swift’s apartment building after having broken in, taken a shower and fallen asleep in Swift’s bed. Swift was also absent during that incident, as she had not yet moved into the building. Alvarado was sentenced to six months in jail last month as part of a plea deal.

Swift opened up about her concern for her safety in a new column for ELLE magazine in which she shared 30 lessons she’s learned before turning 30, which she’ll do in December.

In a lesson that she called “my biggest fear,” the pop star revealed that after the Manchester Arena bombing and the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting, she was nervous about her upcoming Reputation Stadium Tour, which wrapped in late 2018.

“I was completely terrified to go on tour this time because I didn’t know how we were going to keep 3 million fans safe over seven months,” Swift wrote. “There was a tremendous amount of planning, expense, and effort put into keeping my fans safe.”

She also wrote that that fear has extended into her personal life, addressing the fact that people have tried to break into her home.

“I carry QuikClot army grade bandage dressing, which is for gunshot or stab wounds,” Swift revealed. “Websites and tabloids have taken it upon themselves to post every home address I’ve ever had online. You get enough stalkers trying to break into your house and you kind of start prepping for bad things.”

Despite that fear, the 29-year-old wrote that she refuses to let it dictate her life.

“Every day I try to remind myself of the good in the world, the love I’ve witnessed and the faith I have in humanity,” she shared. “We have to live bravely in order to truly feel alive, and that means not being ruled by our greatest fears.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Rich Fury