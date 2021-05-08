Tawny Kitaen's Daughters Speak out on Her Death
Tawny Katain's daughters have confirmed her death in a new statement on social media. Katain's children with ex-husband Chuck Finley, Wynter and Raine, released a brief statement to the news out in which they express their heartbreak at their mom's death. They also thank the fans of the 59-year-old actress and model for their support over the years. They did not reveal Katain's cause of death.
"We are heartbroken and saddened to announce the death of our mom," the sisters wrote. "We just want to say thank you for all of you, her fans and her friends, for always showing her such support and love. You gave her life everyday. We miss her and love her and we know her legacy will live on forever."
Katain, best known for her work in music videos and TV shows, died on Friday in Newport Beach, California. As TMZ reports, no cause of death has been determined by the coroner as of press time. Katain's death appears to be sudden, being as she was still posting on social media on Friday. Her last photo on Instagram was a simple image alongside her brother.
On Friday, rumors began to spread that the '80s music video vixen had died. Media personality Eddie Trunk was among the first to say that Katain had died, but he soon deleted the tweet. Fans grew confused, but their worst fears were realized when TMZ confirmed her passing. Trunk later explained that he had learned of the star's death, but wasn't aware it had not yet become public knowledge and soon deleted it out of respect.
I first posted about @Tawny_Kitaen ‘s passing last night. I learned of it from a very reliable source. I only removed the tweet later because I didn’t know at the time the news had not gone truly public & thought best to wait a bit. Sorry for any confusion.— Eddie Trunk (@EddieTrunk) May 8, 2021
Katain is a well-known figure in the rock music world due to her ties to two of the '80s' biggest rock bands. She first came to Los Angeles alongside boyfriend Robbin Crosby, the guitarist for Ratt. She served as the cover model for their 1983 self-titled EP, as well as their 1984 debut album Out of the Cellar. She also starred in their music video for "Back for More."
The model then reached widespread success after appearing in several of Whitesnake's music videos. In particular, her appearance in "Here I Go Again" alongside soon-to-be husband David Coverdale. As Coverdale belted out the anthemic song in a car, Katain rode along, eventually dancing and rolling around on the car's hood in what became an iconic music video moment.
Outside of music videos, she also acted in the movie Bachelor Party and TV shows like The New WKRP in Cincinnati, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and Hercules: The Legendary Journeys. She also voiced the character Annabelle in the Fox Kids cartoon Eek! The Cat. As herself, she appeared on reality shows The Surreal Life and Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew.