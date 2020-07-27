Tara Reid Calls out 'Cruel' Jenny McCarthy While Reflecting on Contentious Interview Incident

✖

Tara Reid opened up about her infamous 2016 radio interview with Jenny McCarthy, in which she ended things early because McCarthy focused on Marriage Boot Camp and plastic surgery. McCarthy was "really out of line," the Sharknado star said in a new interview, and said McCarthy was "cruel for no reason." Reid also praised comedian Amy Schumer for standing up for her.

Reid told TooFab she hated the interview what McCarthy did. "I don't want to talk about it that much, but she was really cruel and to be really that cruel for no reason ... she had such a meanness and a cold heart in her," the American Pie actress said. She added it was "cool" to see Schumer stand up for her. "That made me feel good. After that, to think Amy Schumer stuck up for me was awesome, that was a good thing to come out of that one," Reid said, adding, "What doesn't kill you makes you stronger."

Back in 2016, Reid stopped by McCarthy's SiriusXM radio show to promote the fourth Sharknado movie, but McCarthy did not seem interested in the made-for-TV movie. Instead, she asked Reid about Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars and asked her about plastic surgery. "No, I haven’t had any surgery for a while, Jenny," Reid said, PEOPLE reported at the time. "You look great now. So, you’re good and done, not moving forward with plastic surgery?" McCarthy responded, continuing to press Reid on the subject.

“I think I’ve made that clear about 100 times,” Reid said. “Maybe you only read the bad things, but I’ve made that really clear for so many years. Read what you want to read.” At that point, Reid said it was "really nice" talking to her and wished McCarthy good luck on the show. "Good luck to you, too, and I’m so excited about Sharknado and I hope you stay married," McCarthy replied. "I hope your knees get a little wobblier than they already are."

Reid ended the interview by telling McCarthy she hoped she stayed married too. "I hope your tits get even nicer because they’re amazing. The same guy who did mine, right? I’ll always use your advice. You’re the best. Bye," Reid said. McCarthy got one more comment in though, telling Reid, "Good luke with Sharknado 18."

Skip ahead four years and Reid has learned valuable lessons from being bullied, even by her acting colleagues. She needs to "have good people around me, period, that do care about me and won't let me be hurt," she told TooFab. "If they see something like that, they protect me. I haven't had that in so long and it's nice to have."