‘American Pie’ Star Tara Reid to Reportedly Get Engaged to Producer, Club Promoter Nathan Montpetit-Howar

A walk down the aisle could be in the not-so-distant future for Tara Reid. The Sharknado star is reportedly close to getting engaged to Nathan Montpetit-Howar, a producer and club promoter, Daily Mail revealed.

Friends told the outlet Montpetit-Howar, 37, and Reid have been dating for more than a year. They reportedly met “on the club scene” and are ready to take their romance to the next level. The insider told Daily Mail “They’re very close to getting engaged.”

“Nate is a really, really good guy,” a source told Daily Mail. “She is so lucky.”

“He’s the kind of guy who can be there for her. He’s had so much loss and heartbreak too — he’s lost both parents and his best friend.”

Montpetit-Howar is reportedly “searching for the perfect ring.” The insider told Daily Mail their engagement will likely come “in the next couple of months.”

According to sources close to Montpetit-Howar, he and Reid have a lot in common. Both lost their parents in a short span of time. Montpetit-Howar also lost a close friend, Carlos Wilcox, in the Iraq war. Wilcox was killed in an attack at his position in Basra, Iraq in July 2009.

“It’s actually very sad. He lost his mother at a young age and in the last couple of years, he also lost his father,” an insider shared.

“He lost his best friend in the Iraq war. He’s had a lot of loss and a lot of heartbreak.”

Montpetit’s mother, Renee Montpetit, died in 1999 due to heart complications. She raised Nathan as a single mother. He was 17 when she died. Nathan’s father died unexpectedly in December 2017. He was 60.

Friends told Daily Mail Nathan has coped with the loss well, and has become more compassionate. He is, and always has been, “a social butterfly,” according to those close to him.

“He knows everybody. To know him is to love him. People gravitate towards him and he is just the nicest guy,” a friend said. “He really is just the most loyal person… He’s just the most genuine person and she’s very lucky.”

Reid’s father Thomas died in December 2016, Daily Mail reported. Her mother died in October 2018.

Reid’s behavior over the years has created some concern among fans. In August 2018, she appeared on Today Extra to talk about The Last Sharknado. During the appearance, she seemed to be slurring her words and speaking in long, confusing sentences.

In the past, PEOPLE reported Reid battled alcoholism. She checked into a rehabilitation facility in 2008 and was treated. A source told the outlet her alleged addiction had “been at the root of much discomfort” between Reid and those around her.

In 2018, Reid told people she didn’t have a problem and was a “social drinker.” She denied ever using drugs.

“I’ve done enough [partying] for a lifetime,” she said.