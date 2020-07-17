Vivica A. Fox Would 'Love to Go Back' for Another 'Sharknado' Movie (Exclusive)

✖

With a strong fan following and a delightfully simple premise that hits the ground running, Sharknado is arguably one of the greatest and most fun summer movies made for TV. Boasting a number of thrills and an endearing sincerity in its mindboggling premise, the Syfy movie with its over-the-top branding earned cult status among viewers, spawning six films between 2013 to 2018. But while the movies might be done for now, Sharknado 2: The Second One and The Last Sharknado: It's About Time star, Vivica A. Fox tells PopCulture.com exclusively that she would more than love to head back if another movie was ever in the works.

"Who knew Sharknado would become the phenomenon that it is," Fox said about the sci-fi disaster movies during an episode of our series, PopCulture @ Home. "But I absolutely loved working with Ian Ziering and Tara Reid. Tara and I are planning on some movies coming up soon, as well, too. I'd love to go back and be Skye and rule the world. You better believe it, as President."

Fans of the films will recall Fox portrayed, Skye — a main character in the second Sharknado movie, who was a former high school classmate and love interest of Ziering's character, Fin. While Skye died in the original timeline of the films while taking down the sharknado, she returned in the final movie, re-appearing in an alternate timeline where fans learn she survived through time travel. Skye received a somewhat happy ending in the last movie, where she is assumed to be the next president of the United States.

(Photo: Syfy / NBCUniversal)

"That's what you love about the director [Anthony Ferrente], that he was like — he hated when they killed me in the first Sharknado," Fox said. "He was like, 'I hated it when I had to kill you,' because Ian and I had so much chemistry, and it was a fun adventure. So they asked me to come back and we'd do another one. [...] So if they figured out a way for us to come back, that Syfy crowd is the best. They are so supportive. They believe a little bit of everything. And they're so supportive, too."

While there has been no word of a new Sharknado movie just yet, Fox has been keeping busy with a number of other projects, including two movies in the mega-successful "Wrong" movie franchise on Lifetime. When it comes to the movies' growing popularity among fans and social media, she shares how it's something she absolutely loves seeing and working on as an executive producer with the director, David DeCoteau.

"I feel like it replaced — remember back in the day when the ladies used to love to read their Harlequin books and read their novels and escape?" she said. "Well these are like sexy thrillers that you could just binge-watch and for me, I produce them as well as star in them, so I get an opportunity to play roles that maybe I wouldn't be cast in, in other movies. So, I get to cast myself as a producer."

The Wrong Wedding Planner premieres tonight, July 17 at 8 p.m. ET, followed by The Wrong Stepfather on July 31 at 8 p.m. ET, both on Lifetime. Check your local listings. For more with Fox and all your favorite stars, keep it locked to PopCulture.com for the latest!